How to watch Round 2 of 2018 BMW Championship on TV, online

With inclement weather expected for Friday’s second round of the BMW Championship, tee times were pushed up at Aronimink Golf Club.

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy are tied for the lead after 18 holes, each at 8 under.

Here is how to keep up with the action live on TV and online.

BMW Championship TV, online times, info

Friday: Golf Channel (9 a.m.-1 p.m.; 2-6 p.m.); PGA Tour Live (7 a.m.-2 p.m.)

Saturday: NBC (12-3:30 p.m.); Golf Channel (3:30-6 p.m.); PGA Tour Live (8:30 a.m.- 6 p.m.)

Sunday: Golf Channel (12-2 p.m.); NBC (2-6 p.m.); PGA Tour Live (8:30 a.m.- 6 p.m.)