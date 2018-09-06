VIDEO: Maurice Allen brings back Ric Flair impression after World Long Drive win

If you’re unfamiliar with Maurice Allen, that’s probably your loss.

Allen burst onto the World Long Drive scene last year with his vibrant personality and insane drive. His rise to No. 1 in the sport included an animated on-air Ric Flair impression.

Not much has changed in 2018. The only real hole in his resume was a Volvik World Long Drive Championship title, but that ended when he blasted a 393-yard drive in Wednesday night’s final to capture that crown.

Of course with Allen, his long driving is only part of the show.

In his post-victory interview, Allen revealed he would give $20,000 of his winner’s check to the Orlando area Maynard Evans High School in the form of four $5,000 scholarships.

The high school is located in the Pine Hills neighborhood, where Allen grew up.

That’s a cool gesture. And after announcing that, Allen brought out his Flair impression again.

It was marvelous:

As an entertainer in golf, few can match Maurice Allen.