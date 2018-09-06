Morikawa, Suh put U.S. back in contention at World Amateur Team Championship

Collin Morikawa and Justin Suh have put the U.S. into contention to win the World Amateur Team Championship in Dublin.

Morikawa returned a bogey-free 7-under 66 around Carton House’s O’Meara Course to go with Suh’s 6-under 66. Cole Hammer’s 2-under 71 didn’t count in the play-three-count-two format.

The U.S. sits in joint-sixth place at 10-under 273 after 36 holes, three shots behind New Zealand. Host nation Ireland is a shot off the pace at 271, in a tie with Thailand and first-round leader Denmark. Canada occupies fifth place at 272.

New Zealand posted a 13-under 131 around the Montgomerie Course courtesy of a 65 from Daniel Hillier and 66 from Denzel Ieremia to jump from fifth place to first.

“I saw there was a scoreboard on 16,” said Hillier, who shared medalist honors at the 2018 U.S. Amateur. “I didn’t even want to look at it. I just thought I’ve got a job to do and I’ve got to do it. And I managed to finish strong, which was nice.”

Said Ieremia: “It’s halfway through the tournament, so it’s nice to be in front. It’s a good position. I am confident in our team. We will go through our process and see what happens.”

The Thai pair of Sadom Kaewkanjana and Witchavanon Chothirunrungrueng posted respective scores of 65 and 66 around the Montgomerie to match New Zealand’s 131. The two countries beat the previous-best second-round low of 132 by Sweden in 2006 and Australia in 2016.

“It’s fantastic,” New Zealand captain Bryce Hamer said. “We always know that the guys representing New Zealand are going to give it their best anyway. And, the score looks after itself. So, the guys do themselves proud and everyone else proud.

“Watching them through the day, to be honest I think they left a few out there as well. But, the key stuff, 4 to 6 feet, they made a few of those.”

Kaewkanjana leads the individual race on 14-under 131, two shots ahead of Ireland’s Robin Dawson and John Axelsen of Denmark.