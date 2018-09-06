Paul Casey ready to assume senior role on European Ryder Cup team

LONDON, England – Paul Casey says he’s ready to assume a senior role on the European Ryder Cup team for the first time in his career.

Casey makes his return to the competition following a 10-year absence after being handed a wild-card pick from European captain Thomas Bjorn. The 41-year-old Casey is ready to chaperone the five rookies around Le Golf National in Paris to help Europe win back the Ryder Cup. He already has some experience of that from helping Bjorn’s European team win the EurAsia Cup in January.

“Having tasted that experience in Malaysia with Thomas at the helm has given me a sense of the role I can play on and off the golf course,” Casey said. “To play sort of the role that I did in the EurAsia Cup along with Henrik (Stenson), a senior role, is one I’ve obviously never done before. It was great to sample it and get some exposure to it and kind of test myself in that role. I’m relishing that opportunity.

“It’s very satisfying, actually, because I didn’t have that ability in the past. One, I wasn’t old enough and experienced enough. Two, I didn’t need to play that role because we had such great leaders in the team room for the teams I played.

“The leaders in the team meetings were phenomenal. I just sat back and was in awe of guys like (Colin) Montgomerie and (Jose Maria) Olazábal and Darren Clarke, the way they looked after everybody, the way they looked after me, and it’s nice to be in that position now.”

The World No. 16 enjoyed winning EurAsia Cup partnerships with Tommy Fleetwood and Tyrrell Hatton, and expects to partner with either or both of them in Paris.

Casey has been on the Ryder Cup sidelines since 2008. He expected to make the 2010 team at Celtic Manor in Wales but didn’t get a wild-card pick form Montgomerie.

“I know what the feeling is of missing out as I did in 2010, when I was seventh in the world and had a good season that year,” Casey said. “I was bitterly disappointed.”

Casey gave up his European Tour membership for three years between 2015-17 and only rejoined the tour earlier this year with the specific goal of making this year’s European team. No wonder he’s pumped for Paris.

“I’m probably more prepared, more excited. I feel it’s more of an honor than ever before to be representing Europe and be part of this team,” Casey said. “I feel I can be a massive part of the team on and off the golf course, and do everything in my power to assist Europe in trying to win back The Ryder Cup.

“Once you’ve missed it, once you’ve tasted it and you’ve missed it, coming back is much, much sweeter.”