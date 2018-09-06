Srixon Q-Star Tour (2018) golf balls

Gear: Srixon Q-Star Tour golf balls

Price: $29.99

Specs: Three-piece design with urethane cover and spin-enhancing coating

The Goal

Srixon designed the Q-Star Tour for players with moderate swing speeds who want the performance and feel of a tour golf ball.

The Scoop

For elite players who demand the highest level of performance, Srixon offers the three-piece Z-Star and the four-piece Z-Star XV balls, two urethane offerings designed to enhance a fast-swinging player’s game. Now, for golfers who want distance off the tee and lots of greenside spin but who don’t create tour-level swing speeds, Srixon has an updated version of the Q-Star.

Like Srixon’s premium offerings, the Q-Star Tour, which is available in white and yellow, features an Energetic Gradient Growth core design under a thin casing layer. It is soft in the center and gradually gets firmer around the outer section. Srixon said this allows it to deliver more ball speed and distance on shots hit with woods, hybrids and long irons.

To further enhance distance, Srixon gave the Q-Star Tour a 338-dimple pattern designed to reduce drag and be more aerodynamically stable in windy conditions.

The urethane helps the Q-Star Tour create more greenside spin on chips and pitch shot, and the ball was given Srixon’s Spin Skin outer coating. The coating is soft and elastic, and while it does not affect full-swing shots, it allows a wedge’s grooves to grab the Q-Star Tour more effectively to generate more spin and develop a heightened sense of touch around the greens.