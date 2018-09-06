Tiger Tracker: Tiger Woods starts quest for East Lake at BMW Championship

Tiger Woods is seeking to make the BMW Championship his penultimate event of the 2017-18 PGA Tour season.

He enters the week 25th in the FedEx Cup standings and needs to stay in the top 30 to qualify for the Tour Championship. It appears Woods needs a top-35 finish this week to remain in that top 30 for East Lake.

Can Woods get it done? His quest starts Thursday at Aronimink.

We will follow his opening round, shot by shot, below:

Pre-round

Tiger tees off at 11:30 a.m. ET, and he’ll be using a different putter for the third straight week. That’s right … the Scotty is back!