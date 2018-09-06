What Tiger Woods said after opening 62 at BMW Championship

Tiger Woods fired an 8-under 62 at the BMW Championship in Thursday’s opening round.

It was quite the performance from Woods at Aronimink, as he will be in or near the lead by round’s end. Here’s what Woods had to say (in a post-round interview on Golf Channel) after that 62:

On what sparked this strong opening round:

“I made a few putts today. Right out of the gate … at 10 it was nice to make one up the hill like that, that’ll get things rolling.”

On switching back to his old Scotty Cameron and how that putter felt:

“It felt good. My body remembered the feel of that putter and how it swings. I was just letting it rip on the greens.”

On his fatigue after the round:

“Today I’m a little tired. It would be nice to hop into a little ice bath or some kind of cooling thing right now. I will do that here in a little bit.”

On monitoring his weight in hot conditions:

“I lose quite a bit of water weight when I play in conditions like this. I’ve got to make sure I watch it. I have a hard time maintaining weight when I play golf tournaments anyway and it’s one of those things where it’s hard to eat enough calories out there. … Weeks like this are tough on the body, and that’s where training comes into play.”