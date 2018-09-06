Tiger Woods goes out in 29, ends up with opening 62 at BMW

Tiger Woods got off to a hot start on a blistering day in Philadelphia, shooting 6-under 29 on the back nine – his first nine – at Aronimink Golf Club, and led outright as he made the turn in Thursday’s opening round of the BMW Championship.

But after birdieing the first hole of his second nine to reach 7 under through 10 holes, Woods managed just two more birdies in his final eight holes as he opened his tournament with an 8-under 62.

It was his best round since the second round of the 2013 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, when he shot 9-under 61 at Firestone. (He has four career Tour rounds of 61.) Woods’ previous best this season was his final-round 64 at the PGA Championship.

The 62 also matched Nick Watney’s tournament record at Aronimink.

Playing alongside Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth, Woods made four birdies and an eagle to fire his lowest nine-hole score on the PGA Tour since the second round of the 2007 Tour Championship, when Woods shot 7-under 28 on the front nine. Woods won by eight shots that year at East Lake.

Woods didn’t miss a green in regulation on the front nine and needed just 13 putts. He put his old Scotty Cameron Newport 2 putter back in the bag this week and holed a 20-footer for birdie on his opening hole, the par-4 10th. He also holed birdie putts of 13, 10 and 4 feet. His eagle make, at the par-5 16th, came after he stuck his second shot to 5 feet.

“That was the shot of the day,” Woods said of his 3-iron from 241 yards.

On the back nine, Woods added three more birdies, including a nice up-and-down at the par-5 ninth, but he couldn’t convert on a few chances from inside of 20 feet. He also missed the green on both par-3 tee shots on the back nine. His miss at then par-3 eighth led to a bogey as Woods missed a 15-footer to save par.

Woods’ strong first round might not be enough for the 18-hole lead, though, as Rory McIlroy was 8 under through 13 holes when Woods completed play.