Tiger Woods using famous Scotty Cameron putter Thursday at BMW Championship

Tiger Woods is switching putters again, and it’s back to the old faithful.

The 42-year-old was seen practicing with two putters, including his old Scotty Cameron Newport 2 GSS, in a Tuesday practice round at the BMW Championship. That Scotty Cameron would be the one he’s won 13 of his 14 majors with.

Well, we now have confirmation that he is putting the Scotty back in his bag for Thursday’s opening round at Aronimink:

It’s the Scotty today pic.twitter.com/7apv8ktRmU — Steve DiMeglio (@Steve_DiMeglio) September 6, 2018

Woods had been employing the Scotty in his 2018 comeback, that is until he made the switch to a TaylorMade Ardmore 3 mallet-style putter earlier this summer.

He had some success with that flatstick, including a runner-up at the PGA Championship. But then he had an awful putting week at The Northern Trust and switched to a TaylorMade TP Black Copper Juno for the Dell Technologies Championship. He finished the week at TPC Boston 36th in the field in strokes gained putting.

This switch back to the Scotty means a third different putter in as many weeks then. Will Woods find magic on the greens at Aronimink?

At the very least, he has an old friend in tow.