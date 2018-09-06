Clubs: Titleist TS2, TS3 fairway woods

Price: $299 with Mitsubishi Kuro Kage Black Dual-Core, Mitsubishi Tensei AV Blue Series, Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black and Project X EvenFlow T1100 White shafts with Golf Pride Tour New Decade MCC grips

Specs: Stainless steel body and face, adjustable hosel and adjustable sole weight (TS3)

Available: Sept. 28

The Goal

The Titleist TS2 and TS3 fairway woods were designed to deliver more ball speed and forgiveness while giving golfers a choice between a point-and-shoot bomber and a club that can be more personalized.

The Scoop

Titleist previously named fairway woods using a “9” followed by the year of release and a letter F, but with the latest fairways, the company is trying to break that mold and others.

The TS in the name stands for Titleist Speed, and with the TS2 and TS3 the company is trying to provide golfers with the longest fairway woods in its history.

At their heart is a body and face system called a Speed Chassis. It combines a stainless steel crown that is 27 percent thinner than the crown used in the 917F and 917Fd. That helps reduce weight, as does the creation of a new variable-thickness face that is exceptionally thin around the edges. Because the face is thinner, the hitting area can flex more easily at impact, which should help the TS2 and TS3 fairway woods generate more ball speed and distance.

The weight saved in the crown and face was redistributed down and toward the back of the heads, which should create a higher launch angle. Titleist also said there is an 11-percent increase in the moment of inertia compared to the 917 fairway woods, which means the TS2 and TS3 should be more stable on off-center hits.

The TS2 – available in 13.5-, 15-, 16.5-, 18- and 21-degree models for right-handed players only – has a large weight in the back of the sole to make it especially stable and high-launching.

The TS3 – in 13.5-, 15-, 16.5- and 18-degree models (15- and 16.5-degrees in left-hand) – offers an adjustable-weight SureFit CG system like that of the 917 fairways. It allows golfers and fitters to insert a weight cartridge to create either a draw or fade bias or keep the TS3 neutrally weighted.

Both fairway woods have an updated Active Recoil Channel, now referred to as ARC 3.0. It is covered by a polymer, and it still helps reduce spin and increase the launch angle on shots struck low in the hitting area. That should be especially helpful on balls hit off the turf.

Each club also has Titleist’s SureFit hosel system, which allows players and fitters to adjust the club’s loft and lie angle independently.