VIDEO: Burt Reynolds plays 'God' on the golf course

ESPN used Burt Reynolds as the Almighty Himself in a spot promoting the-then Senior PGA Tour back in 2009.

In this spot, “God” explains why he used his divine powers to create the every man, cigar-smoking pro golfer Larry Laoretti.

This clip was part of a campaign promoting the Senior Tour as “Heaven on Earth.”

Reynolds died Thursday at the age of 82.

A football player at Florida State University, Reynolds portrayed several athletes in film, including convict Paul Crewe in the original “The Longest Yard” in 1974.