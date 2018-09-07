2018 BMW Championship: Round 3 tee times, pairings, hole locations

Here are the third-round tee times for Saturday at the BMW Championship at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pa.
(Note: All times Eastern)
OFF 1st TEE
- 8:35 a.m.: Phil Mickelson
- 8:39 a.m.: Cameron Smith, Brendan Steele
- 8:48 a.m.: Louis Oosthuizen, Adam Scott
- 8:57 a.m.: Marc Leishman, Brian Harman
- 9:06 a.m.: Ryan Palmer, Brandt Snedeker
- 9:15 a.m.: Si Woo Kim, Patton Kizzire
- 9:24 a.m.: Kevin Kisner, Pat Perez
- 9:33 a.m.: Ian Poulter, Dustin Johnson
- 9:42 a.m.: Adam Hadwin, Jordan Spieth
- 9:51 a.m.: Chesson Hadley, Chez Reavie
- 10 a.m.: Rafa Cabrera Bello, Andrew Landry
- 10:10 a.m.: Brice Garnett, Austin Cook
- 10:20 a.m.: Brian Gay, Abraham Ancer
- 10:30 a.m.: Emiliano Grillo, Chris Kirk
- 10:40 a.m.: Tyrrell Hatton, Bryson DeChambeau
- 10:50 a.m.: Kyle Stanley, Paul Casey
- 11 a.m.: Zach Johnson, Brooks Koepka
- 11:10 a.m.: Patrick Cantlay, Bubba Watson
- 11:20 a.m.: J.J. Spaun, Luke List
- 11:30 a.m.: Jon Rahm, Henrik Stenson
- 11:40 a.m.: Keith Mitchell, Jason Kokrak
- 11:50 a.m.: Patrick Reed, Peter Uihlein
- 12 p.m.: Beau Hossler, Scott Piercy
- 12:10 p.m.: Francesco Molinari, C.T. Pan
- 12:20 p.m.: Andrew Putnam, Tommy Fleetwood
- 12:30 p.m.: Gary Woodland, Webb Simpson
- 12:40 p.m.: Tiger Woods, Ryan Armour
- 12:50 p.m.: Byeong Hun An, Ted Potter Jr.
- 1 p.m.: Tony Finau, Aaron Wise
- 1:10 p.m.: Charles Howell III, Kevin Na
- 1:20 p.m.: Jason Day, Billy Horschel
- 1:30 p.m.: Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas
- 1:40 p.m.: Rickie Fowler, Hideki Matsuyama
- 1:50 p.m.: Keegan Bradley, Alex Noren
- 2 p.m.: Xander Schauffele, Justin Rose
Hole Locations
