2018 BMW Championship: Round 3 tee times, pairings, hole locations

Here are the third-round tee times for Saturday at the BMW Championship at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pa.

(Note: All times Eastern)

OFF 1st TEE

8:35 a.m.: Phil Mickelson

Phil Mickelson 8:39 a.m.: Cameron Smith, Brendan Steele

Cameron Smith, Brendan Steele 8:48 a.m.: Louis Oosthuizen, Adam Scott

Louis Oosthuizen, Adam Scott 8:57 a.m.: Marc Leishman, Brian Harman

Marc Leishman, Brian Harman 9:06 a.m.: Ryan Palmer, Brandt Snedeker

Ryan Palmer, Brandt Snedeker 9:15 a.m.: Si Woo Kim, Patton Kizzire

Si Woo Kim, Patton Kizzire 9:24 a.m.: Kevin Kisner, Pat Perez

Kevin Kisner, Pat Perez 9:33 a.m.: Ian Poulter, Dustin Johnson

Ian Poulter, Dustin Johnson 9:42 a.m.: Adam Hadwin, Jordan Spieth

Adam Hadwin, Jordan Spieth 9:51 a.m.: Chesson Hadley, Chez Reavie

Chesson Hadley, Chez Reavie 10 a.m.: Rafa Cabrera Bello, Andrew Landry

Rafa Cabrera Bello, Andrew Landry 10:10 a.m.: Brice Garnett, Austin Cook

Brice Garnett, Austin Cook 10:20 a.m.: Brian Gay, Abraham Ancer

Brian Gay, Abraham Ancer 10:30 a.m.: Emiliano Grillo, Chris Kirk

Emiliano Grillo, Chris Kirk 10:40 a.m.: Tyrrell Hatton, Bryson DeChambeau

Tyrrell Hatton, Bryson DeChambeau 10:50 a.m.: Kyle Stanley, Paul Casey

Kyle Stanley, Paul Casey 11 a.m.: Zach Johnson, Brooks Koepka

Zach Johnson, Brooks Koepka 11:10 a.m.: Patrick Cantlay, Bubba Watson

Patrick Cantlay, Bubba Watson 11:20 a.m.: J.J. Spaun, Luke List

J.J. Spaun, Luke List 11:30 a.m.: Jon Rahm, Henrik Stenson

Jon Rahm, Henrik Stenson 11:40 a.m.: Keith Mitchell, Jason Kokrak

Keith Mitchell, Jason Kokrak 11:50 a.m.: Patrick Reed, Peter Uihlein

Patrick Reed, Peter Uihlein 12 p.m.: Beau Hossler, Scott Piercy

Beau Hossler, Scott Piercy 12:10 p.m.: Francesco Molinari, C.T. Pan

Francesco Molinari, C.T. Pan 12:20 p.m.: Andrew Putnam, Tommy Fleetwood

Andrew Putnam, Tommy Fleetwood 12:30 p.m.: Gary Woodland, Webb Simpson

Gary Woodland, Webb Simpson 12:40 p.m.: Tiger Woods, Ryan Armour

Tiger Woods, Ryan Armour 12:50 p.m.: Byeong Hun An, Ted Potter Jr.

Byeong Hun An, Ted Potter Jr. 1 p.m.: Tony Finau, Aaron Wise

Tony Finau, Aaron Wise 1:10 p.m.: Charles Howell III, Kevin Na

Charles Howell III, Kevin Na 1:20 p.m.: Jason Day, Billy Horschel

Jason Day, Billy Horschel 1:30 p.m.: Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas

Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas 1:40 p.m.: Rickie Fowler, Hideki Matsuyama

Rickie Fowler, Hideki Matsuyama 1:50 p.m.: Keegan Bradley, Alex Noren

Keegan Bradley, Alex Noren 2 p.m.: Xander Schauffele, Justin Rose

Hole Locations

**We’ll post these when they become available.**