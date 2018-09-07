Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
PACIFIC PALISADES, CA - FEBRUARY 15: (L-R) Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas watch play on the tenth hole during the first round of the Genesis Open at Riviera Country Club on February 15, 2018 in Pacific Palisades, California.

2018 BMW Championship: Round 3 tee times, pairings, hole locations

Here are the third-round tee times for Saturday at the BMW Championship at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pa.

(Note: All times Eastern)

OFF 1st TEE

  • 8:35 a.m.: Phil Mickelson
  • 8:39 a.m.: Cameron Smith, Brendan Steele
  • 8:48 a.m.: Louis Oosthuizen, Adam Scott
  • 8:57 a.m.: Marc Leishman, Brian Harman
  • 9:06 a.m.: Ryan Palmer, Brandt Snedeker
  • 9:15 a.m.: Si Woo Kim, Patton Kizzire
  • 9:24 a.m.: Kevin Kisner, Pat Perez
  • 9:33 a.m.: Ian Poulter, Dustin Johnson
  • 9:42 a.m.: Adam Hadwin, Jordan Spieth
  • 9:51 a.m.: Chesson Hadley, Chez Reavie
  • 10 a.m.: Rafa Cabrera Bello, Andrew Landry
  • 10:10 a.m.: Brice Garnett, Austin Cook
  • 10:20 a.m.: Brian Gay, Abraham Ancer
  • 10:30 a.m.: Emiliano Grillo, Chris Kirk
  • 10:40 a.m.: Tyrrell Hatton, Bryson DeChambeau
  • 10:50 a.m.: Kyle Stanley, Paul Casey
  • 11 a.m.: Zach Johnson, Brooks Koepka
  • 11:10 a.m.: Patrick Cantlay, Bubba Watson
  • 11:20 a.m.: J.J. Spaun, Luke List
  • 11:30 a.m.: Jon Rahm, Henrik Stenson
  • 11:40 a.m.: Keith Mitchell, Jason Kokrak
  • 11:50 a.m.: Patrick Reed, Peter Uihlein
  • 12 p.m.: Beau Hossler, Scott Piercy
  • 12:10 p.m.: Francesco Molinari, C.T. Pan
  • 12:20 p.m.: Andrew Putnam, Tommy Fleetwood
  • 12:30 p.m.: Gary Woodland, Webb Simpson
  • 12:40 p.m.: Tiger Woods, Ryan Armour
  • 12:50 p.m.: Byeong Hun An, Ted Potter Jr.
  • 1 p.m.: Tony Finau, Aaron Wise
  • 1:10 p.m.: Charles Howell III, Kevin Na
  • 1:20 p.m.: Jason Day, Billy Horschel
  • 1:30 p.m.: Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas
  • 1:40 p.m.: Rickie Fowler, Hideki Matsuyama
  • 1:50 p.m.: Keegan Bradley, Alex Noren
  • 2 p.m.: Xander Schauffele, Justin Rose

Hole Locations

