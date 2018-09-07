How to watch Round 3 of 2018 BMW Championship on TV, online

Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

PGA Tour

Here is how to keep up with Saturday’s third-round action at the BMW Championship live on TV and online.

BMW Championship TV, online times, info

Saturday: NBC (12-3:30 p.m.); Golf Channel (3:30-6 p.m.); PGA Tour Live (8:30 a.m.- 6 p.m.)

Sunday: Golf Channel (12-2 p.m.); NBC (2-6 p.m.); PGA Tour Live (8:30 a.m.- 6 p.m.)

