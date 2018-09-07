Matt Fitzpatrick 2 back of Tanihara in European Masters title defense

Matthew Fitzpatrick could be about to win his fifth European Tour event. Too bad it’s a week too late.

The Englishman is two shots off the lead in joint second place with Doug Ghim and Denmark’s Lucas Bjerregaard in defense of the $2.9 million Omega European Masters he won last year. Fitzpatrick would love to successfully defend his title, but he’d have preferred victory in last week’s Made in Denmark.

The 24-year-old would have made a second successive appearance in the European Ryder Cup team if he’d won the Denmark event. Instead he finished T-7.

He seems to be making up for his Ryder Cup disappointment at Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club in Crans Montana, high in the Swiss Alps, albeit he didn’t make the best of starts to his second round.

The 2013 U.S. Amateur champion bogeyed the first and fourth holes before reeling off eight birdies in his next 14 holes to shoot a 6-under 64. He trails Japan’s Hideto Tanihara by two shots.

“I knew after my bad start that there were chances coming in,” Fitzpatrick said. “I knew to get to the top I had to take every one of them. It’s been a good day.

“Today my putting was good, as was my short game. I only hit four greens on the front nine and that needed tidying up on the back. I got myself out of jail nicely on the front when I did hit a bad shot, and sort of pushed on from there.”

Aside from winning in Switzerland last year, Fitzpatrick finished seventh in 2016 and was runner-up in 2015.

“Having played here and played well, I know what the gist is: where to score, where to press, where not to. I would say I have a slight advantage from having that experience.

“I’m really looking forward to the weekend. Two more of today’s rounds and we’ll see.”

Ghim is playing only his second European Tour event after missing the cut last week in Denmark. The 2016 U.S. Walker Cup player returned a 65 to go with his opening 68 to reach 7 under. Tanihara shot 66 after his opening 65.