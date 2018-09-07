Thomas Pieters breaks putter over knee after quadruple bogey

Let’s be honest … there may be no current player with more mastery at the craft of club breaking than Thomas Pieters.

The Belgian expertly snapped a club over his neck earlier this year. But let that not overshadow his driver snapping at last year’s French Open. But his best still has to be this spectacle at the 2016 Open Championship.

Anyway, we’re adding another one to the list.

Pieters made a quadruple bogey on Crans-sur-Sierre GC’s par-5 14th during the second round of the European Tour’s Omega European Masters.

That quad basically ensured he would miss the cut, which he did by five (at 4 over) after a second-round 77.

So some frustration here was understandable. Pieters chose to express it by snapping his putter over his knee after the quad. Sky Sports tweeted out the footage but has since deleted the post.

There’s no longer video documentation then, but trust us … it happened. And he made the putter break look so simple and graceful.

The master at work.