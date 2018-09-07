Tiger Tracker: Tiger Woods (-7) bogeys, struggling early Friday at BMW

Tiger Woods made a lot of noise Thursday at the BMW Championship.

The 42-year-old went out in 6-under 29, was 7 under through 10 and at one point led by three. In the end, it was an 8-under 62 for Woods and a share of the 18-hole lead. What a Thursday for Tiger!

What can he do for an encore? Will he build a lead and head into the weekend in the driver’s position to win?

We will follow Woods’ second round, shot by shot, at Aronimink. Keep up below…

Hole No. 7: Par 4, 393 yards

OFF THE TEE (9:35 a.m. ET): Tiger takes a 3-wood and this is just ideal as this lands in the center of the fairway, runs out a good 30 yards and finishes in the left side of the fairway (which is sloped right to left). He’ll have a great angle with just a wedge in.

APPROACH SHOT (9:40 a.m. ET): OK, another solid one. Tiger lands this about 15 feet short of the hole, and it hops a little and spins back a little close to the original pitch mark. So about 15 feet for birdie. Ideally, he would’ve stuffed this approach. But he left this in a solid spot and it’s a second straight birdie look he can absolutely drop. Tiger’s now five behind, birdies would be nice.

ON THE GREEN (9:46 a.m. ET): Something is just off with his putter today so far. That one was a good 18 inches right of the cup and was going to miss right the entire way. He taps in for par, but something needs to change soon or he’s falling back after an electric opening round.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 over through 7 (7 under overall, T-4)

Hole No. 6: Par 4, 413 yards

OFF THE TEE (9:20 a.m. ET): Another driver, and another beauty. This one is down the left side of the fairway, and that is terrific. If he drives like this all day, he should eventually start giving himself great birdie looks.

APPROACH SHOT (9:25 a.m. ET): A knockdown pitching wedge from 132 yards and this one was right at it. Lands 15 feet short of the flag, hops forward and stops about 10 feet under the cup. That’s more like it! That’ll leave him his first real good birdie look of the day.

ON THE GREEN (9:31 a.m. ET): Nope. That was always a touch right. That harmlessly finishes a few inches right of the cup. But that is an opportunity missed and not a great putt.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 over through 6 (7 under overall, T-4)

Hole No. 5: Par 3, 130 yards

OFF THE TEE (9:11 a.m. ET): OK, here we go. A sand wedge on this downhill short par 3 … And he dumps it front right short of the green. Looks like that caught the bunker, if not it’s in the rough on an upslope. Just an awful shot. Really, really poor there on a simple hole. This is a birdie hole and now he has to scramble for par.

AROUND THE GREEN (9:15 a.m. ET): In the bunker and not a hard one. Tiger shows it, as this one lands about 10 feet short of the cup, runs out and misses the cup on the right by inches. After nearly going in, this ball actually sneaks about 4 feet by. But still a great look to save par.

ON THE GREEN (9:16 a.m. ET): Oof. Tiger gets that one started left, it hits the left edge and lips out. That is an AWFUL bogey. Tiger needs to get this round on track, as he’s falling behind after this slow start.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 over through 5 (7 under overall, T-4)

Hole No. 4: Par 4, 465 yards

OFF THE TEE (8:56 a.m. ET): That is a lower beauty launched down the left-center of the fairway. That driver continues to be a weapon. Now Tiger needs to recapture his approach play of Thursday.

APPROACH SHOT (9:01 a.m. ET): This one from 153 yards … another solid but not great shot. This one finishes roughly 20 feet left of the hole. Again, he’s not giving himself great looks. That’s harmless here early on, but if this continues all day, he’s going to fall behind.

ON THE GREEN (9:04 a.m. ET): That was never hard enough. This one lazily dives left of the cup and finishes about a foot left and short. A tap-in par. He comes to a really short par 3 now, this is a good chance for him to stick one in there.

TIGER ON THE DAY: Even through 4 (8 under overall, 4th)

Hole No. 3: Par 4, 445 yards

OFF THE TEE (8:39 a.m. ET): Tiger goes driver again and this is just what he wanted. A nice one in the right-center of the fairway. He’s not backing down off the tee, that’s for sure.

APPROACH SHOT (8:44 a.m. ET): Tiger saws that one off from 146 yards, and his uninspiring approach play to start this round continues. This is probably his best of the three, but it’s still a ho-hum 15-20 feet below the hole. That won’t hurt him at all, but he could absolutely do better from inside 150 yards in soft conditions.

ON THE GREEN (8:49 a.m. ET): That one was always a little right and this actually trickles about 3 feet past. That was kind of unnecessary, but Tiger does have no problem cleaning up for par. Still, he’s ran two of his first three putts a little by. Something to keep an eye on there.

TIGER ON THE DAY: Even through 3 (8 under overall, T-3)

Hole No. 2: Par 4, 405 yards

OFF THE TEE (8:23 a.m. ET): Tiger went hard after that driver, and that didn’t work out. This one is a little bit pulled and that appeared to catch a fairway bunker over there. If not, it’s in the rough. Not a terrible swing by any means, just a little bit off and he fails to find the short grass.

APPROACH SHOT (8:29 a.m. ET): Tiger indeed found that bunker, and this is pretty mediocre. Tiger only had 95 yards, but he didn’t catch that totally clean and this lands and finishes in the fairway in front of the green. Actually took a nice hop forward when it landed but spun back after that in the fairway. He’s a couple yards in front of the green, 35-40 feet from the hole overall. Shouldn’t be a hard chip.

AROUND THE GREEN (8:32 a.m. ET): Tiger decided to putt that as he has been more prone to do in the comeback. A great effort there, as this one starts well left of the cup and curls back. This one almost dropped, but it curled inches left and above the cup. Perfect speed, so this is a mere inches left for par. A tap-in coming.

ON THE GREEN (8:32 a.m. ET): Yep, tap-in par. Tiger is already three back, by the way, as Xander Schauffele has reached 11 under.

TIGER ON THE DAY: Even through 2 (8 under overall, T-2)

Hole No. 1: Par 4, 422 yards

OFF THE TEE (8:08 a.m. ET): And we’re off with driver! That is a tasty one down the right side of the fairway, so Tiger is picking up where he left off.

APPROACH SHOT (8:14 a.m. ET): We begin the day with a decent but unspectacular approach. This one from 135 yards lands about 15 feet right and under the hole, sticks right there and then spins back a little. That’ll be a 20-footer for birdie from under the hole. Conditions are definitely softer today, FYI.

ON THE GREEN (8:21 a.m. ET): Misjudged the distance on that one, it was closer to 25-30 feet and he had to bang that up an incline. Tiger became too focused with getting it up there, though, as he races this first putt some 5 feet by. But he rolls that comebacker right in. That was kind of a sloppy par after a great drive, but we’ll take it. Bogeys are killers on a course that may be even more gettable today in soft conditions.

TIGER ON THE DAY: Even through 1 (8 under overall, T-2)

Pre-round

Tiger tees off at 8:06 a.m. ET. Here’s a look back at his magical Thursday: