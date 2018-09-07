What Tiger Woods said after second-round 70 at BMW Championship

Tiger Woods fired a second-round 70 at the BMW Championship.

He dropped from a tie for the lead to a tie for 12th and five back. Here’s what he had to say after his round Friday:

On what the round could’ve been:

“That round today was easily 6, 7 under par. It turned into even par which is not what I needed to do today. Everyone is going low and birdies should be had.”

On his putting woes Friday:

“I didn’t make any putts. I hit a lot of beautiful putts that were on top of the edge and then obviously hit a couple bad ones on the last hole but looked like all the putts were going to go in but they didn’t go in today.”

On his better tee-to-green play:

“My ball-striking has been very good, been consistent and switching to this driver has made a bigger difference, especially in my body. I don’t have to swing at it as hard to clear. I’m swinging easier and hitting the ball further because obviously I’m maximizing my launch conditions. Before, unfortunately, I wasn’t.”