Tiger Woods on new Nike Colin Kaepernick ad: 'It's a beautiful spot'

NEWTON SQUARE, Pa. – Given his position of prominence with Nike over the past two decades, Tiger Woods was asked Friday for his opinion on the new “Just Do It” Colin Kaepernick ad that ran Thursday night during the NFL season opener.

“I think Nike is trying to get out ahead of it and trying to do something special and I think they’ve done that,” Woods said. “It’s a beautiful spot and pretty powerful people in the spot.”

It was a more in-depth response than the one Woods offered two weeks ago when he was asked about President Donald Trump, though the circumstances were different. Woods wasn’t asked about Kaepernick kneeling during the National Anthem to protest racial discrimination, and his opinion on the ad was all that he offered.

Still, it was a significant response on a controversial ad campaign and one Woods fully endorsed. He also said Nike didn’t tell him the ad was coming.

“When corporate does things that are outside of golf and outside of my realm, that’s what they do,” Woods said.

Woods shot even-par 70 Friday in Round 2 of the BMW Championship and sits T-11 at 8 under par for the week.