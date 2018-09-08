BMW Championship: final-round tee times, pairings, hole locations

Due to expected inclement weather, the final round of the BMW Championship will begin early Sunday.

The tee times have been moved up to the morning, with players going off split tees in threesomes.

Here are those final-round tee times for Sunday at the BMW Championship at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pa.

(Note: All times Eastern)

OFF 1st TEE

7 a.m.: Kyle Stanley, Henrik Stenson, Beau Hossler

Kyle Stanley, Henrik Stenson, Beau Hossler 7:10 a.m.: Adam Hadwin, Charles Howell III, Brooks Koepka

Adam Hadwin, Charles Howell III, Brooks Koepka 7:20 a.m.: Keith Mitchell, Jason Kokrak, Austin Cook

Keith Mitchell, Jason Kokrak, Austin Cook 7:30 a.m.: Alex Noren, Bubba Watson, Bryson DeChambeau

Alex Noren, Bubba Watson, Bryson DeChambeau 7:40 a.m.: Ryan Armour, Aaron Wise, Byeong Hun An

Ryan Armour, Aaron Wise, Byeong Hun An 7:50 a.m.: Kevin Na, Jason Day, Jon Rahm

Kevin Na, Jason Day, Jon Rahm 8 a.m.: Andrew Putnam, Ted Potter Jr., Tony Finau

Andrew Putnam, Ted Potter Jr., Tony Finau 8:10 a.m.: Webb Simpson, Tiger Woods, Scott Piercy

Webb Simpson, Tiger Woods, Scott Piercy 8:20 a.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Patrick Reed, Gary Woodland

Hideki Matsuyama, Patrick Reed, Gary Woodland 8:30 a.m.: Francesco Molinari, Billy Horschel, Justin Thomas

Francesco Molinari, Billy Horschel, Justin Thomas 8:40 a.m.: Tommy Fleetwood, Rickie Fowler, Keegan Bradley

Tommy Fleetwood, Rickie Fowler, Keegan Bradley 8:50 a.m.: Justin Rose, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele

OFF 10th TEE

7 a.m.: Dustin Johnson, Luke List, Zach Johnson

Dustin Johnson, Luke List, Zach Johnson 7:10 a.m.: J.J. Spaun, Brice Garnett, Andrew Landry

J.J. Spaun, Brice Garnett, Andrew Landry 7:20 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, Peter Uihlein, Abraham Ancer

Jordan Spieth, Peter Uihlein, Abraham Ancer 7:30 a.m.: C.T. Pan, Chez Reavie, Ian Poulter

C.T. Pan, Chez Reavie, Ian Poulter 7:40 a.m.: Si Woo Kim, Patrick Cantlay, Paul Casey

Si Woo Kim, Patrick Cantlay, Paul Casey 7:50 a.m.: Tyrrell Hatton, Chris Kirk, Brian Gay

Tyrrell Hatton, Chris Kirk, Brian Gay 8 a.m.: Patton Kizzire, Marc Leishman, Pat Perez

Patton Kizzire, Marc Leishman, Pat Perez 8:10 a.m.: Emiliano Grillo, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Kevin Kisner

Emiliano Grillo, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Kevin Kisner 8:20 a.m.: Adam Scott, Chesson Hadley, Ryan Palmer

Adam Scott, Chesson Hadley, Ryan Palmer 8:30 a.m.: Louis Oosthuizen, Cameron Smith, Brandt Snedeker

Louis Oosthuizen, Cameron Smith, Brandt Snedeker 8:40 a.m.: Brendan Steele, Phil Mickelson, Brian Harman

Hole Locations

**We’ll post these when we have them.**