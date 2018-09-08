'Brooks Koepka' scoreboard sign appears on Euro Tour thanks to perfect pairing

Brooks Koepka can apparently be in two places at once.

Yes, Koepka has captured two majors in 2018 … but is that as impressive as his name showing up in two concurrent tournaments on separate continents?

Koepka is competing in the BMW Championship at Aronimink in Newton Square, Pa., but his name also appeared Saturday at the European Tour’s Omega European Masters.

We’re serious. Here’s the evidence:

Fantastic, and incredible for the fans who love to see some humor in golf.

Of course, Koepka is very much in the U.S. right now. The sign emerged from the fact that his younger brother, Chase Koepka, was paired with Daniel Brooks in Saturday’s third round at the European Tour event.

Having that “Brooks Koepka” name on the scoreboard sign produced some serious mojo for one in the group. Chase fired a 1-under 69 to sit solidly in a tie for 19th at 5 under.

But Brooks – Daniel Brooks, that is – went with a 6-under 64 to rocket to solo third at 10 under.

If he goes on from that 64 and win, does Brooks Koepka get some sort of credit for that title?

Whatever happens, the name “Brooks Koepka” is everywhere.