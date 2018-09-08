Denmark edges out U.S. for 1st World Amateur Team Championship title

Twin brothers Nicolai and Rasmus Hojgaard spearheaded Denmark to a one-shot victory over the United States in the World Amateur Team Championship to help their country win the Eisenhower Trophy for the first time. The Danes posted a 39-under 541 to win their 25th attempt.

Reigning European Amateur champion Nicolai Hojgaard posted a final round 7-under 66, while brother Rasmus fired a 6-under 67 for a team total of 13-under 133 on the par-73 O’Meara Course at Carton House Golf Club near Dublin. Florida’s John Axelsen scored a non-counting 69. Denmark went one place better than its silver medal position in 2010.

“It means a lot,” six-time Danish captain Torben Nyehuus said. “Everybody is watching. It’s just amazing. I was with the team in 2010 when we came in second, so this is just amazing. It’s pretty nice to go one better.”

Nicolai had five birdies in his final nine holes while Rasmus logged three to ensure Denmark took gold.

“I feel wonderful,” Nicolai said. “This is a dream come true for all of us. I had a tough start to this tournament, so I was just trying to play some good rounds to help the team. I did that the last two rounds, so this is perfect. This is the biggest team event we could have won and to do it with Rasmus is perfect. But also with John.”

The United States took second thanks to University of Texas player Cole Hammer returning a 7-under 66, with Justin Suh scoring 69. Spain took the bronze medal with a 36-under 544.

“It says a lot,” said Hammer, the 2018 Western Amateur and U.S. Amateur Four-Ball champion. “It speaks a lot to the way our team jelled and how much fun we had together. When you are having fun playing golf, good things happen. To medal in my first international competition, especially on a stage as big as this, is really special.”

Spain’s Alejandro Del Rey finished low individual on 23-under 267, one shot better than Japan’s Takumi Kanaya.