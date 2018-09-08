Final-round Las Vegas betting odds for 2018 BMW Championship

Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Sep 8, 2018; Newtown Square, PA, USA; Justin Rose reads his putt on the 18th hole green during the third round of the BMW Championship golf tournament at Aronimink GC. Mandatory Credit: Eric Sucar-USA TODAY Sports Eric Sucar/USA TODAY Sports

PGA Tour

Wake up early if you plan to wager on the final round of the BMW Championship Sunday, as the first tee times of the day will be 7 a.m.

Weather permitting.

Justin Rose is the betting favorite in Las Vegas at 2-1, according to the latest odds posted by Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook manager Jeff Sherman and golfodds.com. He holds a one-shot lead on Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele. They are 5-2 and 6-1, respectively.

Here are the odds for the remaining key players in the field:

Player Odds To Win
Justin Rose 2-1
Rory McIlroy 5-2
Xander Schauffele 6-1
Rickie Fowler 6-1
Tommy Fleetwood 10-1
Justin Thomas 25-1
Keegan Bradley 30-1
Hideki Matsuyama 30-1
Francesco Molinari  30-1
Billy Horschel 50-1
Tiger Woods  50-1
Webb Simpson 80-1
Patrick Reed 100-1
Gary Woodland 100-1
Jason Day 100-1
Tony Finau 150-1

