Final-round Las Vegas betting odds for 2018 BMW Championship

Wake up early if you plan to wager on the final round of the BMW Championship Sunday, as the first tee times of the day will be 7 a.m.
Weather permitting.
Justin Rose is the betting favorite in Las Vegas at 2-1, according to the latest odds posted by Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook manager Jeff Sherman and golfodds.com. He holds a one-shot lead on Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele. They are 5-2 and 6-1, respectively.
Here are the odds for the remaining key players in the field:
|Player
|Odds To Win
|Justin Rose
|2-1
|Rory McIlroy
|5-2
|Xander Schauffele
|6-1
|Rickie Fowler
|6-1
|Tommy Fleetwood
|10-1
|Justin Thomas
|25-1
|Keegan Bradley
|30-1
|Hideki Matsuyama
|30-1
|Francesco Molinari
|30-1
|Billy Horschel
|50-1
|Tiger Woods
|50-1
|Webb Simpson
|80-1
|Patrick Reed
|100-1
|Gary Woodland
|100-1
|Jason Day
|100-1
|Tony Finau
|150-1
