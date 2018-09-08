Justin Rose takes lead as BMW Championship scrambles to finish on time

NEWTON SQUARE, Pa. – Justin Rose shot 6-under 66 in Round 3 to take a one-shot lead at the BMW Championship, which wraps up Sunday in Philadelphia.

Or Monday.

Then again, maybe Tuesday.

Joe Halvorson, on-site meteorologist for the PGA Tour, didn’t exactly offer words of comfort in that regard with heavy showers expected pretty much all day Sunday at Aronimink Golf Club.

It could be that light rain falls throughout the morning, with the heavy stuff really picking up around noon. That’s what he said when asked for the best-case scenario.

He also said he sees a “potentially” clear window from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday.

Final-round tee times will begin at 7 a.m. as players and Tour officials hope to accomplish an early afternoon finish and get out of dodge. And there’s a small chance the weather gets so hairy that Round 4 is cancelled and Rose is declared the winner.

“I’ll take the two-day washout, of course,” Rose said. “Can’t sleep on that though. … Maybe another five minutes hoping about that, but as soon as I kind of start my preparation and mindset for tomorrow, I’ve got to be ready to play and come out in the morning full game face mode.”

It’s a look Rose has worn a lot lately. The 38-year-old Englishman has two wins this season, he was T-2 at the British Open and finished solo second just last week at the Dell Technologies Championship.

This week he’s taking advantage of ripe scoring conditions at 17 under through 54 holes. Rose has just one bogey on the week and shot 6-under 29 on the front nine Saturday before closing with nine straight pars.

Rose won on this course in 2011 and also captured the 2013 U.S. Open at nearby Merion Golf Club. He’ll have to hold off some tough competition in order to add a third victory in the area, with Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele one shot off the lead at 16 under.

Tommy Fleetwood and Rickie Fowler are T-4 and two shots back.

“There’s going to be guys gunning to play well,” Rose said. “One-shot lead doesn’t really mean much, doesn’t change the approach tomorrow. I’ve got to go really low and play better than guys around me.”

McIlroy is looking for his first win since Bay Hill amid a series of close calls this summer, and he made a serious move Saturday with a 7-under 63 that included a double bogey at the par-3 eighth. He got both shots back on the very next hole when he hit his 227-yard approach to eight feet and made the eagle putt at the par-5 ninth.

“Massive,” McIlroy said of the eagle. “The double sort of came out of the blue. … To go double and then eagle and get those two shots back straight away, it was a nice sort of momentum builder going into the back.”

McIlroy is obviously hoping for another 18 holes around here, as are the Tour Championship bubble guys – Jordan Spieth would be the first man out at 31st in the FedEx Cup standings if the tournament were cut short.

Talk about a worst-case scenario.