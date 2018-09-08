Live blog: BMW Championship, Round 3

The third round of the BMW Championship takes place Saturday at Aronimink Golf Club in Newton Square, Pa. Tee times were moved back after heavy overnight rain.

Players are going in threesomes off split tees as a result.

We will track all third-day action. Follow along below…

UPDATED Round 3 tee times for the @BMWchamps, right here. https://t.co/W4ZlszUqaI — Golfweek (@golfweek) September 8, 2018

UPDATE No. 3 (5 p.m. ET): Here’s the current top 10 leaderboard.

Justin Rose is still in front, while Tommy Fleetwood is making a run.

UPDATE No. 2 (3:55 p.m. ET): Rose birdies the eighth to move to 16 under.

That puts him into the solo lead by one over Schauffele. What a start to the round for the Englishman!

UPDATE No. 1 (3:26 p.m. ET): The red numbers continue to be out there.

Xander Schauffele is 2 under through his first six and has lost his two-shot lead. He’s now tied at 15 under with Justin Rose, who birdied Nos. 2-5.

Rory McIlroy is 13 under after four early birdies, as is Rickie Fowler after three birdies.

Tiger Woods is five back at 10 under after he followed his birdie-birdie opening with seven pars.

A Twitter List by GolfweekCasey https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js