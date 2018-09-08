Tiger Tracker: Tiger Woods looks to rebound on Moving Day at BMW Championship

Tiger Woods didn’t have quite the same magic Friday at the BMW Championship.

A bogey-bogey finish led to a second-round 70. He dropped from a share of the lead to a tie for 12th five back. But he’s still in contention with 36 holes to go.

We will follow Woods’ third round, shot by shot. Keep up below…

Hole No. 1: Par 4, 431 yards

OFF THE TEE (1:03 p.m. ET): Tiger plays a cut with the driver, and this one is just fine down the right side of the fairway. That great driving continues.

Pre-round

Tiger tees off at 1 p.m. ET. Players are in threesomes off split tees after a delay this morning.