Tiger Woods stands in contention for his first victory in more than five years after three rounds of the BMW Championship at Aronimink Golf Club outside Philadelphia.

Woods is -12 overall and finished his day with a 66. He was five shots back off the lead. Woods found most of his game Saturday, and seemed to recover from his Friday woes, when he shot a 70.

Here is some of what he had to say after his day:

On his overall play:

“Today was one of those days where it was really — it was frustrating because I hit the ball well enough to shoot a low score and I got off to a quick start, birdieing the first two, and Joey was tripping in my ear to stay patient out there because I was getting a little hot … I wasn’t doing much.”

One his confidence in shooting another 62

“Because I’m now what, 5 back, maybe 6 by the end of the day, that I’m going to have to shoot one of those 61s or 62s just to have a chance. The golf course is soft. Everyone is making birdies. You can be aggressive. I got to take a run at it, whether it’s tomorrow or Monday.”

On any frustration about how the course is playing

“At the beginning of the week after we played it on 9 on Tuesday, we took a look at it and we thought that it would be near 20 then and it’s gotten even softer since then and now with the ball in hand, you drive it halfway decent in the fairway and you’re throwing darts at the flag … There’s really no fear. And so, yeah, I’m sure the mean today is probably what, 67 or maybe somewhere around there, maybe a little bit lower than that.”

On preparing his putting game

“I’m just doing drills. I was just trying to make sure that I felt comfortable and solid and I was hitting the putts square. Most of the time I do drills like that, it’s just to hit the putt solid and just making sure I did that so I built enough reps in I don’t have to think, I can go ahead and hit it and that’s one of the reasons why I do the drills that I do beforehand, before every round. Seems like everybody does that now. Spend a little time drilling it so every putt you hit flush.”