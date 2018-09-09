Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

BMW Championship: Monday's final-round tee times, pairings, hole locations

Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR

BMW Championship: Monday's final-round tee times, pairings, hole locations

PGA Tour

BMW Championship: Monday's final-round tee times, pairings, hole locations

Due to expected inclement weather, the final round of the BMW Championship will begin Monday.

The tee times have been moved up a day, with players going off split tees in threesomes.

Here are those final-round tee times for Monday at the BMW Championship at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pa.

(Note: All times Eastern)

OFF 1st TEE

  • 7:30 a.m.: Kyle Stanley, Henrik Stenson, Beau Hossler
  • 7:40 a.m.: Adam Hadwin, Charles Howell III, Brooks Koepka
  • 7:50 a.m.: Keith Mitchell, Jason Kokrak, Austin Cook
  • 8:00 a.m.: Alex Noren, Bubba Watson, Bryson DeChambeau
  • 8:10 a.m.: Ryan Armour, Aaron Wise, Byeong Hun An
  • 8:20 a.m.: Kevin Na, Jason Day, Jon Rahm
  • 8:30 a.m.: Andrew Putnam, Ted Potter Jr., Tony Finau
  • 8:40 a.m.: Webb Simpson, Tiger Woods, Scott Piercy
  • 8:50 a.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Patrick Reed, Gary Woodland
  • 9:00 a.m.: Francesco Molinari, Billy Horschel, Justin Thomas
  • 9:10 a.m.: Tommy Fleetwood, Rickie Fowler, Keegan Bradley
  • 9:20 a.m.: Justin Rose, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele

OFF 10th TEE

  • 7:30 a.m.: Dustin Johnson, Luke List, Zach Johnson
  • 7:40 a.m.: J.J. Spaun, Brice Garnett, Andrew Landry
  • 7:50 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, Peter Uihlein, Abraham Ancer
  • 8 a.m.: C.T. Pan, Chez Reavie, Ian Poulter
  • 8:10 a.m.: Si Woo Kim, Patrick Cantlay, Paul Casey
  • 8:20 a.m.: Tyrrell Hatton, Chris Kirk, Brian Gay
  • 8:30 a.m.: Patton Kizzire, Marc Leishman, Pat Perez
  • 8:40 a.m.: Emiliano Grillo, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Kevin Kisner
  • 8:50 a.m.: Adam Scott, Chesson Hadley, Ryan Palmer
  • 9:00 a.m.: Louis Oosthuizen, Cameron Smith, Brandt Snedeker
  • 9:10 a.m.: Brendan Steele, Phil Mickelson, Brian Harman

Hole Locations

**We’ll post these when we have them.**

, , , PGA Tour

More Golfweek

From The Web

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home