BMW Championship: Monday's final-round tee times, pairings, hole locations

Due to expected inclement weather, the final round of the BMW Championship will begin Monday.
The tee times have been moved up a day, with players going off split tees in threesomes.
Here are those final-round tee times for Monday at the BMW Championship at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pa.
(Note: All times Eastern)
OFF 1st TEE
- 7:30 a.m.: Kyle Stanley, Henrik Stenson, Beau Hossler
- 7:40 a.m.: Adam Hadwin, Charles Howell III, Brooks Koepka
- 7:50 a.m.: Keith Mitchell, Jason Kokrak, Austin Cook
- 8:00 a.m.: Alex Noren, Bubba Watson, Bryson DeChambeau
- 8:10 a.m.: Ryan Armour, Aaron Wise, Byeong Hun An
- 8:20 a.m.: Kevin Na, Jason Day, Jon Rahm
- 8:30 a.m.: Andrew Putnam, Ted Potter Jr., Tony Finau
- 8:40 a.m.: Webb Simpson, Tiger Woods, Scott Piercy
- 8:50 a.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Patrick Reed, Gary Woodland
- 9:00 a.m.: Francesco Molinari, Billy Horschel, Justin Thomas
- 9:10 a.m.: Tommy Fleetwood, Rickie Fowler, Keegan Bradley
- 9:20 a.m.: Justin Rose, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele
OFF 10th TEE
- 7:30 a.m.: Dustin Johnson, Luke List, Zach Johnson
- 7:40 a.m.: J.J. Spaun, Brice Garnett, Andrew Landry
- 7:50 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, Peter Uihlein, Abraham Ancer
- 8 a.m.: C.T. Pan, Chez Reavie, Ian Poulter
- 8:10 a.m.: Si Woo Kim, Patrick Cantlay, Paul Casey
- 8:20 a.m.: Tyrrell Hatton, Chris Kirk, Brian Gay
- 8:30 a.m.: Patton Kizzire, Marc Leishman, Pat Perez
- 8:40 a.m.: Emiliano Grillo, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Kevin Kisner
- 8:50 a.m.: Adam Scott, Chesson Hadley, Ryan Palmer
- 9:00 a.m.: Louis Oosthuizen, Cameron Smith, Brandt Snedeker
- 9:10 a.m.: Brendan Steele, Phil Mickelson, Brian Harman
Hole Locations
