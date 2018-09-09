BMW Championship: Monday's final-round tee times, pairings, hole locations

Due to expected inclement weather, the final round of the BMW Championship will begin Monday.

The tee times have been moved up a day, with players going off split tees in threesomes.

Here are those final-round tee times for Monday at the BMW Championship at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pa.

(Note: All times Eastern)

OFF 1st TEE

7:30 a.m.: Kyle Stanley, Henrik Stenson, Beau Hossler

Tommy Fleetwood, Rickie Fowler, Keegan Bradley 9:20 a.m.: Justin Rose, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele

OFF 10th TEE

7:30 a.m.: Dustin Johnson, Luke List, Zach Johnson

Hole Locations

**We’ll post these when we have them.**