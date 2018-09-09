Final round of BMW pushed to Monday, FedEx Cup bubble players hope and wait

NEWTON SQUARE, Pa. – Overnight rain rendered Aronimink Golf Club unplayable Sunday morning, when the PGA Tour had hoped to squeeze in the final round of the BMW Championship in order to avoid a Monday finish.

Play was officially called off at 2 p.m. ET Sunday afternoon, with a full 18 holes remaining.

Justin Rose is the outright leader at 17 under and one shot ahead of Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele, all of whom knew today’s washout was a strong possibility. It’s expected to rain through Monday as well and it will be a real challenge to finish this thing.

PGA Tour Vice President of Rules and Competitions Slugger White said the course has taken on about three inches of rain this week, including another half inch overnight. Greens and bunkers were in decent shape, but several tees and fairways were unplayable.

The Tour can’t push play back to Tuesday unless at least half of the final round is completed on Monday.

Rose would gladly take a full rainout for his third win of the season. So would a host of guys inside the Tour Championship bubble in the projected FedEx Cup standings. Patton Kizzire (28th), Marc Leishman (29th) and Keegan Bradley (30th) would all advance to East Lake if the remainder of the BMW Championship gets called off.

Jordan Spieth began the week inside the top 30 but has since moved to 31st, as he stands T-39 through 54 holes. He’s the odd man out unless the Tour can eke out another 18 holes over the next two days. Emiliano Grillo (31st), Andrew Putnam (32nd) and Ryan Armour (32nd) would also see their seasons come to an end.

Tiger Woods would be on to Atlanta in that scenario, entering the final round projected at 24th in the points standings. Woods shared the 18-hole lead with McIlroy after a thrilling 8-under 62, but the putter has cooled off in two rounds since. He carded a bogey-free 66 Saturday and still left disappointed after missing a handful of solid birdie looks. He’s currently T-11 and five shots off the lead at 11 under.

“It was frustrating because I hit the ball well enough to shoot a low score,” Woods said Saturday.

It’s been a frustrating week for Woods and tour officials alike, who moved tee times up to 7 a.m. Friday in order to complete the second round. They tried to do the same thing Saturday and Sunday to no avail.

The only thing to do is wait and see for Monday, where White said there could be a window to play from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Otherwise Rose will be named the winner and Spieth and others will leave Philadelphia with a mood befitting the weather conditions.