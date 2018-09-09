Jordan Spieth in danger of violating PGA Tour schedule requirement

Jordan Spieth is the last person at Aronimink Golf Club who wants to see inclement weather reduce the BMW Championship to 54 holes.

Spieth is T-39 on the leaderboard and currently projected at No. 31 in FedEx Cup points. That means, of course, that if no more golf is played, Spieth misses out on the Tour Championship by a single spot.

But there is an even bigger problem should Spieth not be able to qualify for East Lake.

Two years ago, the PGA Tour tweaked its schedule requirements, stating that players must play 25 or more events in a season or add a new event that they have not played in at least four years to their schedule. If a player does not meet those requirements, he is subject to a fine or suspension.

ESPN reported that the fine is believed to be $20,000.

The BMW is Spieth’s 23rd start of the season and he did not add a new event to his schedule. With the Ryder Cup counting as No. 24, that still leaves Spieth a tournament short should he not get into the Tour Championship.

No player has violated this relatively new policy before.

Spieth came up short last season, playing 24 tournaments, but he also added the Travelers Championship to his schedule.