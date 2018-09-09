Live blog: Sunday at BMW Championship begins with lengthy delay

With heavy rain falling overnight in Newtown Square, Pa., and more expected throughout the day on Sunday, the BMW Championship may not finish by Sunday evening.

Despite tee times being moved up, those overnight rains made Aronimink Golf Club unplayable Sunday morning. As of 10 a.m., the earliest tee times could begin was 1 p.m. (The next updated is expected at 11:30 a.m.)

Justin Rose, at 17 under, leads Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele by a shot. Tommy Fleetwood and Rickie Fowler are two more shots back.

If and when play begins, we’ll track the final-round action below: