Remembering Arnold Palmer: Arnie by the numbers

Arnold Palmer would have been 89 years old on Monday. Golfweek is marking his birthday by taking a look back at his legendary career and legacy. Here is a look at Palmer’s golf career, by the numbers.

Brief look

Major championships: 7 (Masters: 1958, ’60, ’62 and ’64; U.S. Open: 1960; British Open: 1961 and ’62)

Professional victories: 95

95 PGA Tour victories: 62 (fifth most all-time)

62 (fifth most all-time) Champions Tour victories: 10 (five majors)

10 (five majors) Ryder Cup appearances: 6 (1961, ’63, ’65, ’67, ’71, ’75; U.S. went 6-0; 22-8-2 career individual record)

6 (1961, ’63, ’65, ’67, ’71, ’75; U.S. went 6-0; 22-8-2 career individual record) World Cup appearances: 6 (1960, ’62, ’63, ’64, ’66, ’67; U.S. went 6-0)

6 (1960, ’62, ’63, ’64, ’66, ’67; U.S. went 6-0) Amateur victories: 26 (includes 1954 U.S. Amateur)

26 (includes 1954 U.S. Amateur) Inducted into World Golf Hall of Fame in 1974

Majors summary

Tournament Starts Wins Second Third Top 5 Top 10 Top 25 Cuts made Masters 50 4 2 1 9 12 19 25 U.S. Open 33 1 4 1 10 13 18 24 British Open 23 2 1 0 3 7 12 17 PGA Championship 37 0 3 0 4 6 13 24

PGA Tour summary

Year Starts Wins Top 10 Top 25 Cuts made Earnings 1949 1 0 0 0 1 $0 1953 2 0 0 0 1 $0 1954 5 0 1 3 4 $0 1955 30 1 8 15 26 $7,958 1956 29 2 8 13 28 $16,145 1957 31 4 13 20 28 $27,803 1958 32 3 14 23 30 $42,608 1959 31 3 16 25 31 $32,462 1960 27 8 19 24 26 $75,263 1961 25 6 20 23 24 $61,091 1962 21 8 13 19 21 $81,448 1963 20 7 14 16 20 $128,230 1964 26 2 18 24 26 $113,203 1965 21 1 6 13 19 $57,771 1966 21 3 13 15 21 $110,468 1967 25 4 16 19 22 $184,065 1968 23 2 8 13 20 $87,496 1969 26 2 10 16 25 $95,267 1970 22 1 11 14 22 $100,941 1971 24 4 10 20 24 $162,896 1972 22 0 10 15 19 $81,440 1973 22 1 7 15 20 $87,275 1974 20 0 2 7 14 $32,627 1975 20 0 5 12 16 $59,018 1976 19 0 0 6 14 $17,018 1977 21 0 0 7 17 $21,950 1978 15 0 2 4 11 $27,073 1979 16 0 0 1 9 $9,276 1980 14 0 0 3 10 $16,589 1981 13 0 0 0 7 $4,164 1982 11 0 0 1 4 $6,621 1983 11 0 1 1 6 $16,904 1984 8 0 0 0 2 $2,452 1985 6 0 0 0 2 $3,327 1986 6 0 0 0 0 $0 1987 4 0 0 0 1 $1,650 1988 5 0 0 0 0 $0 1989 4 0 0 0 1 $2,290 1990 4 0 0 0 0 $0 1991 5 0 0 1 1 $7,738 1992 5 0 0 0 0 $0 1993 5 0 0 0 1 $1,970 1994 6 0 0 0 0 $0 1995 5 0 0 0 0 $0 1996 3 0 0 0 0 $0 1997 2 0 0 0 0 $0 1998 3 0 0 0 0 $0 1999 3 0 0 0 0 $0 2000 3 0 0 0 0 $0 2001 4 0 0 0 0 $0 2002 3 0 0 0 0 $0 2003 2 0 0 0 0 $0 2004 2 0 0 0 0 $0 TOTAL 734 62 245 388 574 $1,784,497

King-sized factoids