Remembering Arnold Palmer: Arnie by the numbers

British Open champion Arnold Palmer poses with his trophy held high for all to see at the presentation ceremonies at Troon, Scotland, July 13, 1962. (AP Photo) AP (1962)

PGA Tour

Arnold Palmer would have been 89 years old on Monday. Golfweek is  marking his birthday by taking a look back at his legendary career and legacy. Here is a look at Palmer’s golf career, by the numbers.

Brief look

  • Major championships: 7 (Masters: 1958, ’60, ’62 and ’64; U.S. Open: 1960; British Open: 1961 and ’62)
  • Professional victories: 95
  • PGA Tour victories: 62 (fifth most all-time)
  • Champions Tour victories: 10 (five majors)
  • Ryder Cup appearances: 6 (1961, ’63, ’65, ’67, ’71, ’75; U.S. went 6-0; 22-8-2 career individual record)
  • World Cup appearances: 6 (1960, ’62, ’63, ’64, ’66, ’67; U.S. went 6-0)
  • Amateur victories: 26 (includes 1954 U.S. Amateur)
  • Inducted into World Golf Hall of Fame in 1974

Majors summary

Tournament Starts Wins Second Third Top 5 Top 10 Top 25 Cuts made
Masters 50 4 2 1 9 12 19 25
U.S. Open 33 1 4 1 10 13 18 24
British Open 23 2 1 0 3 7 12 17
PGA Championship 37 0 3 0 4 6 13 24

PGA Tour summary

Year Starts Wins Top 10 Top 25 Cuts made Earnings
1949 1 0 0 0 1 $0
1953 2 0 0 0 1 $0
1954 5 0 1 3 4 $0
1955 30 1 8 15 26 $7,958
1956 29 2 8 13 28 $16,145
1957 31 4 13 20 28 $27,803
1958 32 3 14 23 30 $42,608
1959 31 3 16 25 31 $32,462
1960 27 8 19 24 26 $75,263
1961 25 6 20 23 24 $61,091
1962 21 8 13 19 21 $81,448
1963 20 7 14 16 20 $128,230
1964 26 2 18 24 26 $113,203
1965 21 1 6 13 19 $57,771
1966 21 3 13 15 21 $110,468
1967 25 4 16 19 22 $184,065
1968 23 2 8 13 20 $87,496
1969 26 2 10 16 25 $95,267
1970 22 1 11 14 22 $100,941
1971 24 4 10 20 24 $162,896
1972 22 0 10 15 19 $81,440
1973 22 1 7 15 20 $87,275
1974 20 0 2 7 14 $32,627
1975 20 0 5 12 16 $59,018
1976 19 0 0 6 14 $17,018
1977 21 0 0 7 17 $21,950
1978 15 0 2 4 11 $27,073
1979 16 0 0 1 9 $9,276
1980 14 0 0 3 10 $16,589
1981 13 0 0 0 7 $4,164
1982 11 0 0 1 4 $6,621
1983 11 0 1 1 6 $16,904
1984 8 0 0 0 2 $2,452
1985 6 0 0 0 2 $3,327
1986 6 0 0 0 0 $0
1987 4 0 0 0 1 $1,650
1988 5 0 0 0 0 $0
1989 4 0 0 0 1 $2,290
1990 4 0 0 0 0 $0
1991 5 0 0 1 1 $7,738
1992 5 0 0 0 0 $0
1993 5 0 0 0 1 $1,970
1994 6 0 0 0 0 $0
1995 5 0 0 0 0 $0
1996 3 0 0 0 0 $0
1997 2 0 0 0 0 $0
1998 3 0 0 0 0 $0
1999 3 0 0 0 0 $0
2000 3 0 0 0 0 $0
2001 4 0 0 0 0 $0
2002 3 0 0 0 0 $0
2003 2 0 0 0 0 $0
2004 2 0 0 0 0 $0
TOTAL 734 62 245 388 574 $1,784,497

King-sized factoids

  • Won 22 career Ryder Cup matches, a U.S. record
  • Shares record for most consecutive PGA Tour seasons with a victory (17, 1955-71; tied with Jack Nicklaus)
  • Led PGA Tour in wins in five different seasons, and was the Tour’s money winner four times
  • One of three players to win four or more Masters (Nicklaus, 6; Tiger Woods, 4)
  • Finished top 10 in 11 consecutive Masters and recorded 50 straight starts, from 1955 to 2004
  • Holds record for largest final-round comeback in U.S. Open (seven shots, 1960)
  • First golfer to be awarded Presidential Medal of Freedom (2004)
  • Second golfer to be awarded Congressional Gold Medal (2009)

