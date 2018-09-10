Digital Edition
Bryson DeChambeau

FedEx Cup standings entering the Tour Championship

Here are the FedEx Cup standings entering as they stand following completion of the BMW Championship.

The top 30 players are eligible to compete in the Tour Championship at East Lake in two weeks.

The top five players on the list – Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Rose, Tony Finau, Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas – will automatically win the FedEx Cup Championship and the $10 million check that goes with it.

2017-18 FedEx Cup Standings

RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER EVENTS POINTS WINS TOP 10’S POINTS BEHIND RESET POINTS
1 1 Bryson DeChambeau 25 5,789 3 9 2,000
2 3 Justin Rose 17 4,391 2 10 1,398 1,800
3 4 Tony Finau 27 3,479 11 2,310 1,520
4 2 Dustin Johnson 19 3,425 3 11 2,364 1,296
5 5 Justin Thomas 22 3,327 3 9 2,462 1,280
6 52 Keegan Bradley 26 2,979 1 5 2,810 1,120
7 6 Brooks Koepka 16 2,723 2 6 3,066 960
8 7 Bubba Watson 23 2,481 3 6 3,308 800
9 15 Billy Horschel 26 2,260 1 5 3,529 640
10 8 Cameron Smith 23 2,247 7 3,542 480
11 11 Webb Simpson 25 2,228 1 8 3,561 384
12 10 Jason Day 19 2,071 2 5 3,718 368
13 14 Francesco Molinari 19 1,992 2 5 3,797 352
14 9 Phil Mickelson 23 1,990 1 6 3,799 336
15 13 Patrick Reed 25 1,933 1 7 3,856 314
16 12 Patrick Cantlay 22 1,861 1 7 3,928 293
17 24 Rory McIlroy 17 1,813 1 6 3,976 272
18 41 Xander Schauffele 26 1,759 6 4,030 251
19 20 Tommy Fleetwood 18 1,734 6 4,055 231
20 25 Tiger Woods 17 1,722 6 4,067 219
21 18 Aaron Wise 28 1,702 1 4 4,087 206
22 23 Kevin Na 25 1,629 1 4 4,160 194
23 26 Rickie Fowler 19 1,612 5 4,177 182
24 19 Jon Rahm 19 1,610 1 5 4,179 170
25 16 Kyle Stanley 25 1,564 5 4,225 161
26 17 Paul Casey 19 1,499 1 5 4,290 151
27 28 Hideki Matsuyama 20 1,491 3 4,298 142
28 30 Gary Woodland 26 1,448 1 3 4,341 133
29 22 Marc Leishman 24 1,444 6 4,345 124
30 21 Patton Kizzire 28 1,432 2 4 4,357 115
31 27 Jordan Spieth 23 1,323 5 4,466
32 29 Emiliano Grillo 25 1,270 6 4,519
33 44 Andrew Putnam 28 1,267 1 5 4,522
34 31 Chez Reavie 28 1,252 3 4,537
35 33 C.T. Pan 30 1,238 2 4,551
36 47 Adam Hadwin 25 1,226 3 4,563
37 35 Andrew Landry 27 1,225 1 5 4,564
38 42 Austin Cook 29 1,203 1 3 4,586
39 34 Pat Perez 23 1,190 1 4 4,599
40 32 Brandt Snedeker 25 1,188 1 4 4,601
41 37 Rafa Cabrera Bello 20 1,175 5 4,614
42 46 Byeong Hun An 24 1,170 4 4,619
43 50 Alex Noren 18 1,169 3 4,620
44 36 Chesson Hadley 30 1,163 7 4,626
45 40 Luke List 29 1,150 5 4,639
46 49 Beau Hossler 28 1,134 5 4,655
47 39 Kevin Kisner 25 1,132 4 4,657
48 38 Brian Harman 25 1,129 8 4,660
49 43 Ryan Armour 32 1,113 1 3 4,676
50 45 Ian Poulter 20 1,090 1 4 4,699
51 48 Adam Scott 21 1,081 3 4,708
52 61 Jason Kokrak 29 1,053 4 4,736
53 57 Charles Howell III 28 1,041 4 4,748
54 54 Tyrrell Hatton 16 1,041 4 4,748
55 53 Si Woo Kim 31 1,026 5 4,763
56 51 Brendan Steele 22 1,015 1 3 4,774
57 60 Henrik Stenson 16 990 5 4,799
58 59 Zach Johnson 25 981 2 4,808
59 55 Brian Gay 30 949 6 4,840
60 56 Abraham Ancer 30 938 5 4,851
61 63 Brice Garnett 30 933 1 2 4,856
62 62 J.J. Spaun 27 919 4 4,870
63 58 Ryan Palmer 22 916 3 4,873
64 64 Peter Uihlein 26 911 4 4,878
65 70 Ted Potter, Jr. 28 889 1 1 4,900
66 67 Chris Kirk 29 888 4 4,901
67 66 Keith Mitchell 29 878 4 4,911
68 68 Scott Piercy 26 872 1 2 4,917
69 69 Louis Oosthuizen 17 847 3 4,942
70 65 Daniel Berger 23 839 1 4,950

 

