Here are the FedEx Cup standings entering as they stand following completion of the BMW Championship.

The top 30 players are eligible to compete in the Tour Championship at East Lake in two weeks.

The top five players on the list – Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Rose, Tony Finau, Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas – will automatically win the FedEx Cup Championship and the $10 million check that goes with it.

2017-18 FedEx Cup Standings

RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER EVENTS POINTS WINS TOP 10’S POINTS BEHIND RESET POINTS 1 1 Bryson DeChambeau 25 5,789 3 9 2,000 2 3 Justin Rose 17 4,391 2 10 1,398 1,800 3 4 Tony Finau 27 3,479 11 2,310 1,520 4 2 Dustin Johnson 19 3,425 3 11 2,364 1,296 5 5 Justin Thomas 22 3,327 3 9 2,462 1,280 6 52 Keegan Bradley 26 2,979 1 5 2,810 1,120 7 6 Brooks Koepka 16 2,723 2 6 3,066 960 8 7 Bubba Watson 23 2,481 3 6 3,308 800 9 15 Billy Horschel 26 2,260 1 5 3,529 640 10 8 Cameron Smith 23 2,247 7 3,542 480 11 11 Webb Simpson 25 2,228 1 8 3,561 384 12 10 Jason Day 19 2,071 2 5 3,718 368 13 14 Francesco Molinari 19 1,992 2 5 3,797 352 14 9 Phil Mickelson 23 1,990 1 6 3,799 336 15 13 Patrick Reed 25 1,933 1 7 3,856 314 16 12 Patrick Cantlay 22 1,861 1 7 3,928 293 17 24 Rory McIlroy 17 1,813 1 6 3,976 272 18 41 Xander Schauffele 26 1,759 6 4,030 251 19 20 Tommy Fleetwood 18 1,734 6 4,055 231 20 25 Tiger Woods 17 1,722 6 4,067 219 21 18 Aaron Wise 28 1,702 1 4 4,087 206 22 23 Kevin Na 25 1,629 1 4 4,160 194 23 26 Rickie Fowler 19 1,612 5 4,177 182 24 19 Jon Rahm 19 1,610 1 5 4,179 170 25 16 Kyle Stanley 25 1,564 5 4,225 161 26 17 Paul Casey 19 1,499 1 5 4,290 151 27 28 Hideki Matsuyama 20 1,491 3 4,298 142 28 30 Gary Woodland 26 1,448 1 3 4,341 133 29 22 Marc Leishman 24 1,444 6 4,345 124 30 21 Patton Kizzire 28 1,432 2 4 4,357 115 31 27 Jordan Spieth 23 1,323 5 4,466 32 29 Emiliano Grillo 25 1,270 6 4,519 33 44 Andrew Putnam 28 1,267 1 5 4,522 34 31 Chez Reavie 28 1,252 3 4,537 35 33 C.T. Pan 30 1,238 2 4,551 36 47 Adam Hadwin 25 1,226 3 4,563 37 35 Andrew Landry 27 1,225 1 5 4,564 38 42 Austin Cook 29 1,203 1 3 4,586 39 34 Pat Perez 23 1,190 1 4 4,599 40 32 Brandt Snedeker 25 1,188 1 4 4,601 41 37 Rafa Cabrera Bello 20 1,175 5 4,614 42 46 Byeong Hun An 24 1,170 4 4,619 43 50 Alex Noren 18 1,169 3 4,620 44 36 Chesson Hadley 30 1,163 7 4,626 45 40 Luke List 29 1,150 5 4,639 46 49 Beau Hossler 28 1,134 5 4,655 47 39 Kevin Kisner 25 1,132 4 4,657 48 38 Brian Harman 25 1,129 8 4,660 49 43 Ryan Armour 32 1,113 1 3 4,676 50 45 Ian Poulter 20 1,090 1 4 4,699 51 48 Adam Scott 21 1,081 3 4,708 52 61 Jason Kokrak 29 1,053 4 4,736 53 57 Charles Howell III 28 1,041 4 4,748 54 54 Tyrrell Hatton 16 1,041 4 4,748 55 53 Si Woo Kim 31 1,026 5 4,763 56 51 Brendan Steele 22 1,015 1 3 4,774 57 60 Henrik Stenson 16 990 5 4,799 58 59 Zach Johnson 25 981 2 4,808 59 55 Brian Gay 30 949 6 4,840 60 56 Abraham Ancer 30 938 5 4,851 61 63 Brice Garnett 30 933 1 2 4,856 62 62 J.J. Spaun 27 919 4 4,870 63 58 Ryan Palmer 22 916 3 4,873 64 64 Peter Uihlein 26 911 4 4,878 65 70 Ted Potter, Jr. 28 889 1 1 4,900 66 67 Chris Kirk 29 888 4 4,901 67 66 Keith Mitchell 29 878 4 4,911 68 68 Scott Piercy 26 872 1 2 4,917 69 69 Louis Oosthuizen 17 847 3 4,942 70 65 Daniel Berger 23 839 1 4,950



