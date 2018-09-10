Here are the FedEx Cup standings entering as they stand following completion of the BMW Championship.
The top 30 players are eligible to compete in the Tour Championship at East Lake in two weeks.
The top five players on the list – Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Rose, Tony Finau, Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas – will automatically win the FedEx Cup Championship and the $10 million check that goes with it.
2017-18 FedEx Cup Standings
|RANK
|LAST WEEK
|PLAYER
|1
|1
|Bryson DeChambeau
|2
|3
|Justin Rose
|3
|4
|Tony Finau
|4
|2
|Dustin Johnson
|5
|5
|Justin Thomas
|6
|52
|Keegan Bradley
|7
|6
|Brooks Koepka
|8
|7
|Bubba Watson
|9
|15
|Billy Horschel
|10
|8
|Cameron Smith
|11
|11
|Webb Simpson
|12
|10
|Jason Day
|13
|14
|Francesco Molinari
|14
|9
|Phil Mickelson
|15
|13
|Patrick Reed
|16
|12
|Patrick Cantlay
|17
|24
|Rory McIlroy
|18
|41
|Xander Schauffele
|19
|20
|Tommy Fleetwood
|20
|25
|Tiger Woods
|21
|18
|Aaron Wise
|22
|23
|Kevin Na
|23
|26
|Rickie Fowler
|24
|19
|Jon Rahm
|25
|16
|Kyle Stanley
|26
|17
|Paul Casey
|27
|28
|Hideki Matsuyama
|28
|30
|Gary Woodland
|29
|22
|Marc Leishman
|30
|21
|Patton Kizzire
|31
|27
|Jordan Spieth
|32
|29
|Emiliano Grillo
|33
|44
|Andrew Putnam
|34
|31
|Chez Reavie
|35
|33
|C.T. Pan
|36
|47
|Adam Hadwin
|37
|35
|Andrew Landry
|38
|42
|Austin Cook
|39
|34
|Pat Perez
|40
|32
|Brandt Snedeker
|41
|37
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|42
|46
|Byeong Hun An
|43
|50
|Alex Noren
|44
|36
|Chesson Hadley
|45
|40
|Luke List
|46
|49
|Beau Hossler
|47
|39
|Kevin Kisner
|48
|38
|Brian Harman
|49
|43
|Ryan Armour
|50
|45
|Ian Poulter
|51
|48
|Adam Scott
|52
|61
|Jason Kokrak
|53
|57
|Charles Howell III
|54
|54
|Tyrrell Hatton
|55
|53
|Si Woo Kim
|56
|51
|Brendan Steele
|57
|60
|Henrik Stenson
|58
|59
|Zach Johnson
|59
|55
|Brian Gay
|60
|56
|Abraham Ancer
|61
|63
|Brice Garnett
|62
|62
|J.J. Spaun
|63
|58
|Ryan Palmer
|64
|64
|Peter Uihlein
|65
|70
|Ted Potter, Jr.
|66
|67
|Chris Kirk
|67
|66
|Keith Mitchell
|68
|68
|Scott Piercy
|69
|69
|Louis Oosthuizen
|70
|65
|Daniel Berger
