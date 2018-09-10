European Tour power rankings: Sept. 10-16

Here are the exclusive Golfweek power rankings for the week of Sept. 10-16, 2018:

10. Matt Wallace

Still hard to believe he’s not going to Ryder Cup after birdie blitz to win in Denmark.

9. Matthew Fitzpatrick

Won his fifth Euro Tour event in Switzerland. Too bad it was a week too late to make Euro Ryder Cup team.

8. Alex Noren

One of the reasons for 2018 success is he’s sixth in strokes gained putting on PGA Tour.

7. Henrik Stenson

Don’t think European Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn doesn’t know the Swede leads PGA Tour in driving accuracy and greens in regulation.

6. Tyrrell Hatton

Lies 27th in scoring average on PGA Tour with 70.129, but clubhouse leader in temper tantrums.

5. Jon Rahm

Ranked second in strokes gained off tee on PGA Tour, and eighth in greens in reg.

4. Rory McIlroy

Another frustrating week on the greens at BMW cost him chance of winning. The short stick is holding him back.

3. Tommy Fleetwood

You can bet Bjorn took note of Fleetwood’s 86.11 percent greens in regulation and 76.79 percent driving accuracy at BMW.

2. Francesco Molinari

Finished T-8 in BMW and just pipped by surging Rose. But heading to Paris for third Ryder Cup playing best golf of his life.

1. Justin Rose

Back-to-back seconds takes him to World No. 1. Does that status give Euros psychological edge in Ryder Cup? Gwk