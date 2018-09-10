Digital Edition
Sept. 10, 2018

Sept. 10, 2018

Sept. 10, 2018

> THE FORECADDIE

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 27: Jarrod Lyle of Australia walks the 11th fairway during day one of the 2014 Australian Open at The Australian Golf Course on November 27, 2014 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)Major Jarrod Lyle fundraiser in the works

> BY THE NUMBERS

SHANGHAI, CHINA - NOVEMBER 06: A close-up of numbers on the main scoreboard during the second round of the WGC - HSBC Champions at the Sheshan International Golf Club on November 6, 2015 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)Some oft-cited golf statistics don’t tell the true story (Dusek)

> AROUND THE TOURS

Sep 10, 2018; Newtown Square, PA, USA; Keegan Bradley reacts after defeating Justin Rose (not pictured) in a playoff hole in the final round of the BMW Championship golf tournament at Aronimink GC. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

PGA Tour: Keegan Bradley captures BMW Championship, more with playoff victory (Kilbridge)

CRANS-MONTANA, SWITZERLAND - SEPTEMBER 09: Matthew Fitzpatrick of England celebrates with the trophy after winning The Omega European Masters at Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club on September 9, 2018 in Crans-Montana, Switzerland. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)
European Tour: Ryder Cup snub Matthew Fitzpatrick earns fifth win at European Masters (Tait)

> 2017-18 FEDEX CUP PLAYOFFS

FedEx Cup standings heading into East Lake (Speros)

> POWER RANKINGS

ST. LOUIS, MO - AUGUST 07: Brooks Koepka of the United States smiles after playing a shot during a practice round prior to the 2018 PGA Championship at Bellerive Country Club on August 7, 2018 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

PGA Tour
20. Hideki Matsuyama
19. Keegan Bradley
18. Jordan Spieth
17. Tommy Fleetwood
16. Jon Rahm
15-1. Click here

July 1, 2018; Kildeer, IL, USA; Sung Hyun Park lines up a putt on the 6th green during the final round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship golf tournament at Kemper Lakes Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

LPGA
10. Georgia Hall
9. Moriya Jutanugarn
8-1. Click here

Sep 10, 2018; Newtown Square, PA, USA; Justin Rose flips his putter in reaction to missing his putt for par on the 18th green during the final round of the BMW Championship golf tournament at Aronimink GC. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
European Tour
10. Tyrrell Hatton
9. Rafa Cabrera Bello
8-1. Click here

> PGA PERSPECTIVE

Sep 10, 2018; Newtown Square, PA, USA; Tiger Woods plays a shot from the sand trap on the 14th hole during the final round of the BMW Championship golf tournament at Aronimink GC. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY SportsTiger Woods shows FedEx Cup Playoffs improvement, talks training (Kilbridge)

> LPGA PERSPECTIVE

SINGAPORE - MARCH 02: Anna Nordqvist of Sweden plays her shot from the 14th tee during round two of the HSBC Women's World Championship at Sentosa Golf Club on March 2, 2018 in Singapore. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Anna Nordqvist, So Yeon Ryu fine-tune games ahead of Evian Championship (Nichols)

> EURO PERSPECTIVE

ST LOUIS, MO - AUGUST 09: Sergio Garcia of Spain plays his shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the 2018 PGA Championship at Bellerive Country Club on August 9, 2018 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)Thomas Bjorn’s bet on Sergio Garcia steeped in intangibles (Tait)

> COLLEGES

Coach Doug Gordin, FSC Men's Golf at Saint Leo Invitational, (9/28/15); Lake Jovita Golf Club; Dade City, FLLee White takes the coaching mantle at storied Florida Southern (Nichols)

Women making impact as directors of college golf programs (Casey)

> JUNIORS

Now all in on golf, Travis Vick picks up signature victory (Romine)

> GOLF LIFE

Puerto Rico’s comeback continues year after hurricanes (Kaufmann)

Sand Valley, Rome strike ‘when the pan is hot’ (Kaufmann)

> MEDIA

Nov 26, 2017; Philadelphia, PA, USA; A Fox television camera during a game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Chicago Bears at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY SportsWhat the PGA Tour could learn from the NFL (Kaufmann)

> SCOREBOARD

Full results and rankings from tours around the world

PGA Tour schedule, list of winners: 2017-18 season

> THE 19TH HOLE

NEWTOWN SQUARE, PA - SEPTEMBER 07: Tiger Woods of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the second round of the BMW Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on September 7, 2018 in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)With Tiger Woods back on board, will a rivalry emerge (Lynch)

> THIS WEEK’S SCHEDULE

EVIAN-LES-BAINS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 16: Lexi Thompson of USA looks on during the second round of The Evian Championship 2017 at Evian Resort Golf Club on September 16, 2017 in Evian-les-Bains, France. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)LPGA set to sparkle at Evian (Lusk)

> LAST TIME

BACK TO BACK IN BOSTON

NORTON, MA - SEPTEMBER 03: Bryson DeChambeau of the United States celebrates making a par on the 18th green to win the Dell Technologies Championship at TPC Boston on September 3, 2018 in Norton, Massachusetts. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

