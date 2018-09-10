Sept. 10, 2018

> THE FORECADDIE
Major Jarrod Lyle fundraiser in the works
> BY THE NUMBERS
Some oft-cited golf statistics don’t tell the true story (Dusek)
> AROUND THE TOURS
PGA Tour: Keegan Bradley captures BMW Championship, more with playoff victory (Kilbridge)
European Tour: Ryder Cup snub Matthew Fitzpatrick earns fifth win at European Masters (Tait)
> 2017-18 FEDEX CUP PLAYOFFS
FedEx Cup standings heading into East Lake (Speros)
> POWER RANKINGS
PGA Tour
20. Hideki Matsuyama
19. Keegan Bradley
18. Jordan Spieth
17. Tommy Fleetwood
16. Jon Rahm
15-1. Click here
LPGA
10. Georgia Hall
9. Moriya Jutanugarn
8-1. Click here
European Tour
10. Tyrrell Hatton
9. Rafa Cabrera Bello
8-1. Click here
> PGA PERSPECTIVE
Tiger Woods shows FedEx Cup Playoffs improvement, talks training (Kilbridge)
> LPGA PERSPECTIVE
Anna Nordqvist, So Yeon Ryu fine-tune games ahead of Evian Championship (Nichols)
> EURO PERSPECTIVE
Thomas Bjorn’s bet on Sergio Garcia steeped in intangibles (Tait)
> COLLEGES
Lee White takes the coaching mantle at storied Florida Southern (Nichols)
Women making impact as directors of college golf programs (Casey)
> JUNIORS
Now all in on golf, Travis Vick picks up signature victory (Romine)
> GOLF LIFE
Puerto Rico’s comeback continues year after hurricanes (Kaufmann)
Sand Valley, Rome strike ‘when the pan is hot’ (Kaufmann)
> MEDIA
What the PGA Tour could learn from the NFL (Kaufmann)
> SCOREBOARD
Full results and rankings from tours around the world
PGA Tour schedule, list of winners: 2017-18 season
> THE 19TH HOLE
With Tiger Woods back on board, will a rivalry emerge (Lynch)
> THIS WEEK’S SCHEDULE
LPGA set to sparkle at Evian (Lusk)
> IMAGE CREDITS
(Cover: Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports; The Forecaddie: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images; By The Numbers: Andrew Redington/Getty Images; Ryder Cup: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images; Around The Tours: Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports (Bradley); Stuart Franklin/Getty Images (Fitzpatrick); Power Rankings: Andy Lyons/Getty Images (Koepka); Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports (Park); Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports (Rose); PGA Perspective: Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports; LPGA Perspective: Andrew Redington/Getty Images; Euro Perspective: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images; Colleges: Bruce Waterfield/OSU Athletics; Juniors: Darren Carroll/USGA; Golf Life: Dorado Beach; Sand Valley; Media: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports; The 19th Hole: Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images; Above: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)
> LAST TIME
MORE: Contact us | Subscribe to print edition | Free email newsletters
Comments