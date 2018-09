Tiger Woods fired a 65 Monday over soggy conditions in the final round of the BMW Championship.

He finished -17 but it wasn’t enough to capture his elusive 80th PGA Tour victory.

Woods is projected to be in the top 20 overall FedEx Cup standings after play is completed and will be competing in the Tour Championship at East Lake in two weeks.

He will then head to Paris to play for Team USA in the Ryder Cup.

Here are some highlights from his round Monday:

Tiger’s day began with a birdie

1 hole, 1 birdie for @TigerWoods. In the red. 🔴 pic.twitter.com/8QKTah14bq — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) September 10, 2018

The fist-pump was out on No. 7

Tiger was out in 31 and tied for 3rd

Things got really interesting on No. 11

Woods moved within one of the lead on 13

A birdie on No. 16 was as close as he’d get

A nod to the crowd when it was over

Tiger Woods shoots 65. He's tied for 5th at the @BMWChamps. He's projected 19th in the #FedExCup. pic.twitter.com/NycAU3iWJP — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) September 10, 2018

On his way to Atlanta