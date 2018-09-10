Keegan Bradley takes down Justin Rose in BMW Championship playoff

Here is a recap of Monday’s final round at the BMW Championship at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pa.:

WINNER: Keegan Bradley thought he had lost the BMW Championship. After hooking his tee shot left on his 72nd hole and later badly missing a par putt, Bradley could only watch as Justin Rose, coming off two straight birdies, stared down what seemed like a straightforward up-and-down chip at the par-4 18th.

But Rose left his chip about 15 feet short, and then lipped out his par putt to win the championship. Instead of Rose celebrating a victory, both Rose and Bradley headed to a playoff at 20 under.

Bradley, who shot a closing 6-under 64 with eight birdies, regrouped to find the fairway on No. 18 during the playoff. Rose, on the other hand, made several mistakes. He missed the fairway left and then sent his approach shot into the grandstands. After a free drop, Rose went with putter from the fairway cut and left the roll a good 5 feet short.

With Bradley putting from just off the green to tap-in range, Rose missed his par save. Bradley tapped home his par putt to clinch his first victory on the PGA Tour since the 2012 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.

Bradley, who entered the week 186th in strokes gained putting but led the field in that category at BMW, also climbed from No. 52 to sixth in FedEx Cup points and will make a return trip to the Tour Championship for the first time since 2013. Bradley also clinches his first Masters berth since 2016.

JUST MISSED: While Rose lost the golf tournament, his second-place finish earned him the No. 1 spot in the Official World Golf Ranking for the first time in his career. The 38-year-old is the third oldest player to reach No. 1 in the world for the first time.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Wait for it…

QUOTABLE: “This is just incredible. This has been a hard road back. I just can’t believe it, it’s so great. It took a lot of hard work. A lot of people helped me… I don’t really know what to say, I’m just so happy.” – Bradley

SHORT SHOTS: Tiger Woods was one shot back with five holes to play, but he finished with a 5-under 65 to end up T-6 at 17 under. … Jordan Spieth’s season is over after his T-55 finish left him No. 31 in FedEx Cup points. … Billy Horschel posted a closing 64 to tie for third with Xander Schauffele. The T-3 finish is Horschel’s second top-3 finish in this year’s FedEx Cup Playoffs.