Live blog: Justin Rose leads packed leaderboard at BMW

After heavy rains prevented any golf from being played Sunday at the BMW Championship, the final round at Aronimink Golf Club was pushed to Monday.

Justin Rose, at 17 under, leads Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele by a shot. Tommy Fleetwood and Rickie Fowler are two more shots back. Jordan Spieth, at No. 31 in the FedEx Cup standings through three rounds, is a spot out of making it to East Lake.

Officials announced Sunday that if play is not completed by Monday evening, the final 18 holes would be scrapped.

How much golf will players get in with more rain in the forecast? Will this be a 54-hole tournament? We’ll track the day’s happenings with our live blog:

UPDATE NO. 4 (10:20 a.m.): Keegan Bradley bogeys the fourth hole to drop back into a share of eighth. That means Jordan Spieth is projected at No. 30 in points at the moment.

UPDATE NO. 3 (10:05 a.m.): This is getting good. Justin Rose leads at 17 under, but Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods, Rickie Fowler, Tommy Fleetwood and Xander Schauffele are all within two shots of the lead.

UPDATE NO. 2 (9:54 a.m.): Right after Tiger Woods birdies No. 5 to pull within two shots, Justin Rose birdies his second hole to retake the solo lead at 17 under.

UPDATE NO. 1 (9:46 a.m.): Justin Rose bogeys his first hole, from the middle of the fairway, and he’s now in a four-way tie for the lead at 16 under with Tommy Fleetwood, Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele.