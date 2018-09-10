LPGA power rankings: Sept. 10-16

By: Beth Ann Nichols | September 10, 2018 11:11 am

Here are the exclusive Golfweek LPGA power rankings for the week of Sept. 10-16, 2018:

10. Georgia Hall

Tied for 10th in her only showing at Evian. Proving to be built for big stages.

9. Moriya Jutanugarn

Took share of third at 2017 Evian, but form has been mediocre of late.

8. Sei Young Kim

Last three starts in France point toward promise: T-11/5th/T-6.

7. Lexi Thompson

Finished 3rd/T-10/2nd in her first three years at the LPGA’s fifth major. Fond memories.

6. Inbee Park

First time back at Evian since 2015. Won it in 2012 before major designation.

5. Minjee Lee

Ranks third in scoring with 11 top-10 finishes. Major title can’t be far off.

4. So Yeon Ryu

Inconsistent season for Ryu could flip at Evian, where she has a pair of top-4s.

3. Brooke Henderson

Ranks second on tour in money and birdies. Third in POY.

2. Ariya Jutanugarn

Will come in refreshed after extended break. T-9 best finish in France.

1. Sung Hyun Park

Took a share of second in her Evian debut two years ago. Gwk