PGA Tour power rankings: Sept. 10-16

Here are the exclusive Golfweek PGA Tour power rankings for the week of Sept. 11-16, 2018:

20. Hideki Matsuyama

Finished 15th at BMW Championship for his fourth consecutive top-15 finish on Tour.

19. Keegan Bradley

Wins for the first time since 2012 by defeating Justin Rose in a playoff at BMW.

18. Jordan Spieth

Closes BMW in 73, finishes T-55 and his season is over – and a fine could be coming.

17. Tommy Fleetwood

Notches first top-10 finish in five starts with T-8 at Aronimink.

16. Jon Rahm

Closing double bogey at BMW drops him to T-24 as his lackluster playoffs continue.

15. Rickie Fowler

Looked good in return from oblique injury, tying for eighth at BMW.

14. Phil Mickelson

Went 67-66 on the weekend at BMW, but could only manage a T-58 finish.

13. Patrick Reed

Tied for 19th at Aronimink, but played final 11 holes in 3 over with no birdies.

12. Bubba Watson

Three-time winner this season continues to rediscover his form with T-16 at BMW.

11. Tony Finau

Only player to crack the top 10 in each of the first three FedEx Cup Playoffs events.

10. Webb Simpson

Continues to build on impressive season resume with T-6 finish at Aronimink.

9. Tiger Woods

Made another final-round charge before finishing T-6 at BMW, his fourth top-6 finish in his last seven starts.

8. Jason Day

Has just one top-10 finish since Players, but his T-24 at BMW was his sixth top-25 since then.

7. Francesco Molinari

Skipping Dell Technologies Championship paid off with T-8 finish at Aronimink.

6. Rory McIlroy

Struck the ball brilliantly at BMW, but his putter let him down in a fifth-place showing.

5. Dustin Johnson

Loses World No. 1 ranking after T-24 finish at Aronimink.

4. Justin Thomas

Couldn’t build off opening 64 at BMW and ends up T-12. Remains at fifth in FedEx Cup points.

3. Justin Rose

Falls in playoff at BMW, but he is able to reach No. 1 in the world rankings.

2. Bryson DeChambeau

Had already clinched top spot in FedEx Cup standings for East Lake, and turned in a solid T-19 at Aronimink.

1. Brooks Koepka

It was Rose and not Koepka who moved to World No. 1, but Koepka still posted T-19 at BMW, his fifth straight top-20 finish.