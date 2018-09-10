Digital Edition
Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

PGA Tour power rankings: Sept. 10-16

SOUTHAMPTON, NY - JUNE 17: Brooks Koepka of the United States acknowledges the crowds after making a birdie on the 16th hole during the final round of the 2018 US Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 17, 2018 in Southampton, New York. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images) David Cannon/Getty Images

PGA Tour power rankings: Sept. 10-16

Digital Edition

PGA Tour power rankings: Sept. 10-16

Here are the exclusive Golfweek PGA Tour power rankings for the week of Sept. 11-16, 2018:

20. Hideki Matsuyama

Finished 15th at BMW Championship for his fourth consecutive top-15 finish on Tour.

19. Keegan Bradley

Wins for the first time since 2012 by defeating Justin Rose in a playoff at BMW.

18. Jordan Spieth

Closes BMW in 73, finishes T-55 and his season is over – and a fine could be coming.

17. Tommy Fleetwood

Notches first top-10 finish in five starts with T-8 at Aronimink.

16. Jon Rahm

Closing double bogey at BMW drops him to T-24 as his lackluster playoffs continue.

15. Rickie Fowler

Looked good in return from oblique injury, tying for eighth at BMW.

14. Phil Mickelson

Went 67-66 on the weekend at BMW, but could only manage a T-58 finish.

13. Patrick Reed

Tied for 19th at Aronimink, but played final 11 holes in 3 over with no birdies.

12. Bubba Watson

Three-time winner this season continues to rediscover his form with T-16 at BMW.

11. Tony Finau

Only player to crack the top 10 in each of the first three FedEx Cup Playoffs events.

10. Webb Simpson

Continues to build on impressive season resume with T-6 finish at Aronimink.

9. Tiger Woods

Made another final-round charge before finishing T-6 at BMW, his fourth top-6 finish in his last seven starts.

8. Jason Day

Has just one top-10 finish since Players, but his T-24 at BMW was his sixth top-25 since then.

7. Francesco Molinari

Skipping Dell Technologies Championship paid off with T-8 finish at Aronimink.

6. Rory McIlroy

Struck the ball brilliantly at BMW, but his putter let him down in a fifth-place showing.

5. Dustin Johnson

Loses World No. 1 ranking after T-24 finish at Aronimink.

4. Justin Thomas

Couldn’t build off opening 64 at BMW and ends up T-12. Remains at fifth in FedEx Cup points.

3. Justin Rose

Falls in playoff at BMW, but he is able to reach No. 1 in the world rankings.

2. Bryson DeChambeau

Had already clinched top spot in FedEx Cup standings for East Lake, and turned in a solid T-19 at Aronimink.

1. Brooks Koepka

It was Rose and not Koepka who moved to World No. 1, but Koepka still posted T-19 at BMW, his fifth straight top-20 finish.

, , , Digital Edition

More Golfweek

From The Web

Comments

Latest

More Digital Edition
Home