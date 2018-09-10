PGA Tour power rankings: Sept. 10-16

Here are the exclusive Golfweek PGA Tour power rankings for the week of Sept. 11-16, 2018:
20. Hideki Matsuyama
Finished 15th at BMW Championship for his fourth consecutive top-15 finish on Tour.
19. Keegan Bradley
Wins for the first time since 2012 by defeating Justin Rose in a playoff at BMW.
18. Jordan Spieth
Closes BMW in 73, finishes T-55 and his season is over – and a fine could be coming.
17. Tommy Fleetwood
Notches first top-10 finish in five starts with T-8 at Aronimink.
16. Jon Rahm
Closing double bogey at BMW drops him to T-24 as his lackluster playoffs continue.
15. Rickie Fowler
Looked good in return from oblique injury, tying for eighth at BMW.
14. Phil Mickelson
Went 67-66 on the weekend at BMW, but could only manage a T-58 finish.
13. Patrick Reed
Tied for 19th at Aronimink, but played final 11 holes in 3 over with no birdies.
12. Bubba Watson
Three-time winner this season continues to rediscover his form with T-16 at BMW.
11. Tony Finau
Only player to crack the top 10 in each of the first three FedEx Cup Playoffs events.
10. Webb Simpson
Continues to build on impressive season resume with T-6 finish at Aronimink.
9. Tiger Woods
Made another final-round charge before finishing T-6 at BMW, his fourth top-6 finish in his last seven starts.
8. Jason Day
Has just one top-10 finish since Players, but his T-24 at BMW was his sixth top-25 since then.
7. Francesco Molinari
Skipping Dell Technologies Championship paid off with T-8 finish at Aronimink.
6. Rory McIlroy
Struck the ball brilliantly at BMW, but his putter let him down in a fifth-place showing.
5. Dustin Johnson
Loses World No. 1 ranking after T-24 finish at Aronimink.
4. Justin Thomas
Couldn’t build off opening 64 at BMW and ends up T-12. Remains at fifth in FedEx Cup points.
3. Justin Rose
Falls in playoff at BMW, but he is able to reach No. 1 in the world rankings.
2. Bryson DeChambeau
Had already clinched top spot in FedEx Cup standings for East Lake, and turned in a solid T-19 at Aronimink.
1. Brooks Koepka
It was Rose and not Koepka who moved to World No. 1, but Koepka still posted T-19 at BMW, his fifth straight top-20 finish.
