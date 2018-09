By: Jason Lusk | September 10, 2018 11:00 am

Here is the pro golf schedule for the week of Sept. 10-16, 2018:

LPGA

What: The Evian Championship

When: Sept. 13-16

Where: Evian Resort Golf Club, Evian-les-Bains, France

European Tour

What: KLM Open

When: Sept. 13-16

Where: The Dutch, Spijk, Netherlands

Web.com Tour

What: Albertsons Boise Open

When: Sept. 13-16

Where: Hillcrest Country Club, Boise, Idaho

PGA Tour Champions

What: The Ally Challenge

When: Sept. 14-16

Where: Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club, Grand Blanc, Mich. Gwk