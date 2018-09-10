By: Brentley Romine | September 10, 2018 7:00 am
Monday would’ve marked Arnold Palmer’s 89th birthday. Palmer died Sept. 25, 2016, shortly before the 2016 Ryder Cup. To celebrate Palmer’s birthday and life, here are 89 photos of the King:
Tiger Woods, left, jokes with Arnold Palmer after winning the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament, Monday, March 25, 2013, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
The face of golf in 1962. (AP Photo)
Former President George H. W. Bush, left, and legendary golfer Arnold Palmer talk as they ride around the golf course at the Champions Tour golf tournament Friday, Oct. 22, 2010 in The Woodlands, Texas. (AP Photo/Pat Sullivan)
An old advertisement for Original Penguin with Arnold Palmer.
Arnold Palmer Pennzoil
Golfers Arnold Palmer, right and Jack Nicklaus check over a card telling the distances of the holes on Tanglewood Park, at Clemmons, N.C. on Tuesday, August 6, 1974 during a practice round for the PGA Championship which beings Thursday. Nicklaus has won three previous PGA Championships, Palmer none. (AP Photo)
Le golfeur américain Arnold Palmer donne le coup d’envoi du Trophée Lancôme le 13 novembre 1977 à Paris depuis le deuxième étage de la Tour Eiffel. / AFP PHOTO / – (Photo credit should read -/AFP/Getty Images)
Arnold Palmer Ligonier, Pa., winner of the U.S. Open golf championship in 1960, watches flight of his tee shot on first hole at The Country Club, June 20, 1963 in Brookline, Mass., at start of the 1963 USGA Open. Playing in threesome with Palmer are Jay Hebert, right, of Lafayette, La., and Doug Ford of Brookville, N.Y. (AP Photo)
AUGUSTA, GA – APRIL 12: Arnold Palmer puts on the Green Jacket with the help of Jack Nicklaus with Chairman Clifford Roberts in the background at The Presentation Ceremony of The 1964 Masters Tournament on April 12, 1964 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Augusta National/Getty Images)
Jason Day with his wife, Ellie, son, Dash and daughter, Lucy pose with Arnold Palmer after Day won the at No. 18 during the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill Club and Lodge. – (Golfweek/Tracy Wilcox)
Legendary Arnold Palmer studies his shot while warming up for the final round of the PGA Championship on Sunday, August 11, 1974 in Clemmons, N.C. (AP Photo)
Some happy members of Arnie’s Army collect autographs from veteran golfer Arnold Palmer on Wednesday, June 18, 1981 during practice round for the U.S. Open in Philadelphia. Palmer and 155 other men will begin tournament play on Thursday. (AP Photo/ Rusty Kennedy)
Honorary starters Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus hold a press conference after they tee off at Augusta National Golf Club on April 5, 2012 to start the 1st round at the 76th Masters golf tournament in Augusta, Georgia. AFP PHOTO TIMOTHY A.CLARY (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)
British Open champion Arnold Palmer poses with his trophy held high for all to see at the presentation ceremonies at Troon, Scotland, July 13, 1962. (AP Photo)
Arnold Palmer’s success at the British Open in the early 1960s led to more Americans playing in the event. (AP Photo)
Arnold Palmer birdies 18 at Cherry Hills during the 1978 U.S. Open. (AP Photo)
Billy Casper reacted in this fashion today when he ran a 25-foot putt into the cup on the 11th green for a birdie 3 during his playoff with Arnold Palmer for the U.S. Open title in San Francisco, on June 20, 1966. Two strokes down at the time, Casper pulled even when Palmer bogeyed the hole. (AP Photo)
Not every putt fell for Arnold Palmer. (AP Photo)
Arnold Palmer was ready to play in all sorts of weather – like here at Augusta in 1971. (AP Photo)
The King and his court at Augusta in 1975. (AP Photo)
Honorary starter Arnold Palmer walks through the crowd after teeing off to start the first round of the 2008 Masters. (AP Photo/Rob Carr)
Tiger Woods and Arnold Palmer pose in 2000 after Woods won what would be the first of his 4 straight PGA Tour victories at Bay Hill. (Andy Lyons /Allsport)
Arnold Palmer shows off the trophy for the winner of the Arnold Palmer Invitational in 2007. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Arnold Palmer walks across the Hogan Bridge at Augusta on the 12th fairway for the final time in Masters competition in 2004. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta)
Arnold Palmer and grandson Sam Saunders line up their putt during the 2007 Del Webb Father/Son Challenge golf tournament in Orlando. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
The King met several presidents going back to Dwight Eisenhower. Here, he’s with former President George H.W. Bush. (AP Photo)
Arnold Palmer rips off his cap after clinching the 1960 U.S. Open at Cherry Hills. “I was seven strokes back and really pumped up, ready to go,” Palmer recalled. (AP Photo)
In 1965, it was Arnold Palmer’s turn to help Jack Nicklaus after Nicklaus won the Masters. (Getty Images)
Arnold Palmer in his workshop in Latrobe, Pa., on the eve of his 80th birthday. (Tracy Wilcox/GOLFWEEK)
Arnold Palmer was awarded Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2004. (AP Photo)
Arnold Palmer was always in style. (AP Photo)
A skilled pilot with thousands of hours in the air, Palmer often flew himself to and from tournaments and various business events. (AP Photo)
Always the craftsman, Arnold Palmer refines his clubs at his Latrobe, Pa., workshop in 1962. (AP Photo)
Sam Snead lost to Arnold Palmer by 2 strokes in the 1961 Western Open. (AP Photo)
Arnold Palmer of Wake Forest tees off at the 1954 Southern Intercollegiate Golf Tournament at Athens, Ga. (AP Photo)
Arnold Palmer celebrated his 80th birthday with the Pittsburgh Pirates. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Golfing greats Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus shared a friendship and rivalry that lasted more than 50 years. (AP Photo)
Arnold Palmer displays his classic form in 1968. (AP Photo)
4-time Masters champ Arnold Palmer watches his chip shot at Augusta in 1967. (AP Photo)
Arnold Palmer had plenty of moves on the course, like this one in the 1971 PGA Championship. (AP Photo)
Mar 16, 2017; Orlando, FL, USA; A tee box on the range is reserved containing a golf bag and umbrella for Arnold Palmer during the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament at Bay Hill Club and Lodge. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
ORLANDO, FL – MARCH 14: A view of the new Arnold Palmer statue by the first tee during a practise round for the Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By MasterCard at Bay Hill on March 14, 2017 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Arnold Palmer grins as he answered Jack Nicklaus complaint about the Merion Golf Club Course, site of the U.S. Open, and said he found pin placement great, June 17, 1971, Ardmore, Pa. He then said Nicklaus, threesome in Fridays second round play was running late and they should be told, whats good for the goose is good for the gander, Palmer said. (AP Photo)
Arnold Palmer ran a business empire from his offices in Pennsylvania and Florida. (Golfweek File Photo)
Arnold Palmer smiles with his trophy and medal after winning the British Open Golf Championship by a single stroke at Royal Birkdale 1961. (AP Photo)
Winner of The Open in 1961 and 1962, US golfer Arnold Palmer plays from the 1st tee during the Champion Golfers’ Challenge on The Old Course at St Andrews in Scotland, on July 15, 2015, ahead of The 2015 Open Golf Championship which runs July 16-19. 28 Seven groups of four Champion golfers with a combined 46 victories in golfs oldest Championship, compete in a four hole challenge, the winnings going to the charity of the winning team’s choice. AFP PHOTO / BEN STANSALL (Photo credit should read BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images)
Latrobe, Pa.–08/12/09–Arnold Palmer in Latrobe, Pa., on the eve of his 80th birthday at Latrobe Country Club.–(Photo by Tracy Wilcox/GOLFWEEK)
Both Arnold Palmer and his caddy throw themselves in to the act as Palmer’s Eagle putt rolls close to the 13th cup but misses by inches in the final round of the Masters Tournament in Augusta, Ga., April 13, 1964. Palmer won an unprecedented fourth Masters title. Caddy is unidentified. (AP Photo)
Golfer Arnold Palmer poses with his golf clubs in this undated photo. (AP Photo)
AUGUSTA, GA – APRIL 7: Davis Love III and Arnold Palmer of the USA inspect his driver on the 15th tee during the third practice day for the Masters at the Augusta National Golf Club on April 7, 2004 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
2016 – Sam Saunders greets his grandad, Arnold Palmer, as he made the turn on Thursday during the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill Club and Lodge. – (Golfweek/Tracy Wilcox)
The gallery on the 18th hole looks pleased with a chip to the green, but Arnold Palmer, center, looks less than pleased with his shot during a practice round at Cherry Hills Country Club, June 12, 1978, Cherry Hills, Colo. Palmer, who won the 1960 US Open here, was among many golfers making practice rounds before Thursdays opening round of the 78th U.S. Open. (AP Photo)
A sweat soaked Arnold Palmer watches the flight of his ball as he drives from the third tee in the third round of the U.S. Open at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa on June 18, 1977. The temperature was in the upper 90s and golfers were complaining about the heat. Palmer started the third round with a 36-hole score of 142. (AP Photo)
Palmer works on his gear at Olympia Fields in 1961.
Arnold Palmer waved the ceremonial sword after Ernie Els won at Bay Hill. (Golfweek File Photo)
ORLANDO, FL – MARCH 22: Golf legend Arnold Palmer (L) shakes hands with Phil Mickelson during the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard at the Bay Hill Club and Lodge on March 22, 2012 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
ORLANDO, FL – MARCH 18: Tournament host Arnold Palmer speaks to the media during the Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By MasterCard at the Bay Hill Club and Lodge on March 18, 2015 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
This Leroy Neiman painting of Arnold Palmer is up for auction at Heritage Auctions.
Abie Gordon (left) and Arnold Palmer.
Arnold Palmer, shown with grandson Sam Saunders
Arnold Palmer arrives on the field at Pittsburgh’s PNC Park to throw out the first pitch before a baseball game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Chicago Cubs on Sept. 8, 2009.
Arnold Palmer, left, as he was congratulated by Sam Snead after winning the Western Open, June 25, 1961.
Arnold Palmer practices his throwing skills outside his office for an upcoming baseball engagement as part of his 80th birthday celebrations.
Arnold Palmer with his grandson, Sam Saunders, at the 2008 Del Webb Father/Son Challenge.
Gary Player, Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus walk together during the Par 3 contest before the 2009 Masters.
Arnold Palmer in his trophy room with his dog Mulligan.
Arnold Palmer in his office in Latrobe, Pa., on the eve of his 80th birthday.
Arnold Palmer celebrates 80th birthday / Byeong-Hun An wins U.S. Amateur (Sept. 5, 2009)
Arnold Palmer jokes with Pittsburgh Pirates’ Lastings Milledge in the dugout before the Pittsburgh Pirates and Chicago Cubs game Sept. 8.
Arnold Palmer is surprised by the Pirate Parrot and a birthday cake in his seat behind home plate during the Pittsburgh Pirates and Chicago Cubs game Sept. 8.
Arnold Palmer, 24, after defeating Bob Sweeney to win the U.S. Amateur in Detroit, Mich., Aug. 28, 1954.
Arnold Palmer on May 23, 1962.
Arnold Palmer and his wife, Winnie, after he won the Masters in 1958. (AP Photo/Horace Cort)
Former President George W. Bush presents Arnold Palmer, right, with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civil award, during a ceremony at the White House, June 23, 2004.
Arnold Palmer watches the ceremonial first tee shot to start the first round of the 2011 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 7, 2011 in Augusta, Georgia.
Jack Nicklaus, of the US, Gary Player of South Africa and Arnold Palmer of the US walk down the fairway during the par 3 contest prior to the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 6, 2011 in Augusta, Georgia.
14 Mar 2002: Arnold Palmer hits a shot during the first round of the Bay Hill Invitational at the Bay Hill Club and Lodge in Orlando, Florida.
Arnold Palmer (R) and his wife Kit Palmer drive near the 16th hole during the third round of the Bay Hill Invitational at Bay Hill Club on March 18, 2006 in Orlando, Florida.
Arnold Palmer of the U.S. welcomes a player to the tee at the 16th hole during the second round of the 2008 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at the Bay Hill Golf Club and Lodge, on March 14, 2008 in Orlando, Florida.
Jack Nicklaus (left) and Arnold Palmer share a laugh before teeing off on No. 1 during the first round of the Father/Son Challenge at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando.
Arnold Palmer
Arnold Palmer acknowledges the crowd after his birdie putt on the 18th at Kemper Lakes as he finished his final round at the PGA Championship in Hawthorn Woods, Ill., Aug. 13, 1989. Palmer finished the tournament at 5-over-par.
Arnold Palmer smiles with his trophy and medal after winning the British Open Golf Championship by a single stroke at Royal Birkdale course in Birkdale, Lancashire, England, July 15, 1961.
Arnold Palmer holds up two fingers as he comes in at the end of play in the 1978 British Open at St. Andrews, Scotland. Palmer was 6 under par at one time; he took seven strokes at the 17th hole, and birdied the 18th to stay in contention.
