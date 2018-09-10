The Forecaddie: Major Jarrod Lyle fundraiser in the works

The outpouring of support for Jarrod Lyle’s young family has been “nothing short of phenomenal” according to Golf Australia. But in updating the efforts this week, the organization also tipped the world off to upcoming plans that will continue and codify the cause for a beloved golfer who lost his third battle with cancer in August.

The Forecaddie hears a mega-fundraiser is in the works for December when some of Australia’s biggest names have committed to gather for championships such as the Australian Open, Masters and PGA. Lyle’s costly battle left wife Briony and daughters Lusi and Jemma with little long-term security. The fundraising event will seek to leave them in a safer place to celebrate Jarrod’s legacy.

In the meantime, Golf Australia thanked various GoFundMe pages dedicated efforts by media outlets and Titleist, Lyle’s equipment and apparel sponsor that is turning over profits from its yellow Lyle lines. The on-course tributes also have continued, including Australia’s World Amateur Team Championships squad wearing 59 caps to honor Lyle, the 59th man to have played for Australia in that competition.

Until the final details are firmed up, Golf Australia has asked those wanting to support the Lyle cause by making donations to this account:

Name: Lyle Family Childrens’ Trust

BSB: 013 017

Account: 4174 08765