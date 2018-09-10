Tiger Tracker: Tiger Woods closes gap at BMW with 3 early birdies

Tiger Woods has one more round to secure his place in the Tour Championship.

Woods sits at T-11 on the leaderboard through 54 holes of the BMW Championship and at 12 under is five shots off of Justin Rose’s lead. The live projected FedEx Cup standings have Woods at No. 24, so he’s fairly comfortable inside the top 30. But there’s still 18 holes of golf to played, and a lot can still happen.

There is a chance, of course, that the final round is wiped out. Heavy rains prevented golf from being played Sunday at Aronimink and if players can’t completed the last round in its entirety, results would be reverted to 54 holes. More rain is in the forecast for Monday, too.

But while Woods is out on the course, we’ll be tracking his round, shot by shot, with our Tiger Tracker:

Hole No. 7: Par 4, 396 yards

OFF THE TEE: Tiger goes fairway wood here and finds the short stuff.

APPROACH SHOT: Green is well below where Tiger is in the fairway. Just a wedge here and Tiger sticks it to about 6 feet.

ON THE GREEN: And he misses. Disappointing par for the charging Tiger.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 3 under thru 7 (15 under overall)

Hole No. 6: Par 4, 402 yards

OFF THE TEE: Tiger is stroking it off the tee so far. He cuts the corner nicely and has just north of 100 yards left into a tough right pin.

APPROACH SHOT: Goes right at it and comes up short in the fairway cut.

AROUND THE GREEN: Wow! Tiger chips in from off the green! Two back again.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 3 under thru 6 (15 under overall)

Hole No. 5: Par 3, 159 yards

OFF THE TEE: Tiger is just three shots back as he tees off on No. 5. And he hits his ball to about 16 feet.

ON THE GREEN: It catches the lip and drops! Tiger is just two shots back after his second birdie of the day.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 2 under thru 5 (14 under overall)

Hole No. 4: Par 4, 457 yards

OFF THE TEE: Tiger has now hit four straight fairways to begin his final round.

APPROACH SHOT: Tiger finds the green with his approach, but he’s on the front portion and the hole is in the back. He’ll have 47 feet or so left.

ON THE GREEN: Great two-putt by Tiger, as he taps in the par.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 under thru 4 (13 under overall)

Hole No. 3: Par 4, 455 yards

OFF THE TEE: Another driver and Tiger carries the left bunkers. He’ll have about 140 left into this green.

APPROACH SHOT: Wind catches this one and Tiger leaves it short of the green. Shouldn’t have to much difficulty with his chip.

AROUND THE GREEN: Tiger chips to about 3 feet.

ON THE GREEN: Up-and-down par for TW.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 under thru 3 (13 under overall)

Hole No. 2: Par 4, 413 yards

OFF THE TEE: Another nice tee ball into the fairway and Tiger will have a wedge in his hands coming up.

APPROACH SHOT: This one is a beauty, too. Tiger has just inside of 10 feet left for his birdie.

ON THE GREEN: Tiger can’t get this birdie putt to drop as he runs it by left. Par.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 under thru 2 (13 under overall)

Hole No. 1: Par 4, 434 yards

OFF THE TEE: Driver finds the right side of the fairway.

APPROACH SHOT: Lands this one past the hole and uses the slope to bring it back a little.

ON THE GREEN: From 12 feet, Tiger starts his day with birdie. He’s now four shots back.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 under thru 1 (13 under overall)

Pre-round

Aronimink is soaked, but the final round has begun on time. Woods is scheduled to tee off at 8:40 a.m. Eastern alongside Webb Simpson and Scott Piercy.