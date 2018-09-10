Tiger Woods final-round charge not enough at BMW Championship

Tiger Woods made things interesting on a soggy Monday morning near Philadelphia.

Woods began the delayed final round of the BMW Championship five shots back of leader Justin Rose at 12 under. But after four birdies on his front nine, Woods found himself only a shot off the lead. And four holes later, after a birdie at the par-4 13th, Woods again was a shot back.

However, with his first win since 2013 a real possibility, Woods just couldn’t do enough late to bring home the title at Aronimink Golf Club. He shot 5-under 65 to finish at 17 under – a strong performance, though not enough to win.

“I thought I needed to shoot something around 62 today to have a chance and I don’t think that would have been good enough,” Woods said. “Might have needed 61 to have a chance today.”

Woods hit every fairway on the front nine as he poured in all four of his front-nine birdie putts from 9 feet or more. He made a 23-footer at the par-4 sixth.

However, he found a fairway bunker at the par-4 10th and ended up making birdie after a poor chip. Later, at the par-3 14th, Woods again found the sand, this time a greenside bunker that he failed to get up and down out of.

Woods missed just one fairway on the day and notched seven total birdies. While it still left Woods short of his 80th career Tour win – and his sixth at BMW – Woods’ performance did secure him a spot in the Tour Championship in two weeks at East Lake.

Woods, who has six top-10s this season on Tour, will be playing the playoff finale for the first time in five years.

“I played a few tournaments (this year) where I was close at the end,” Woods said. “At the end of the season here to say that I made it back to the Tour Championship after what I’ve been through is a pretty good accomplishment.”