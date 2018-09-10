Tony Finau added to U.S. Ryder Cup team as final captain's pick

The 2018 U.S. Ryder Cup team is complete.

U.S. captain Jim Furyk named Tony Finau as his fourth and final captain’s pick Monday following the completion of the BMW Championship.

The official announcement came via the Ryder Cup USA social media feeds.

The pick came as little surprise as Finau has notched 10 top-10s this season, including three of those in majors. He also posted three runner-up finishes and was T-8 Monday at the BMW, his third top-10 in as many FedEx Cup Playoffs events this season. (Finau is the only player who can claim that last accomplishment.)

He entered the BMW ranked 17th in the Official World Golf Ranking, and moved up to 15th.

Finau joins automatic selections Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Patrick Reed, Bubba Watson, Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth and Webb Simpson, and fellow captain’s selections Bryson DeChambeau, Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods on Furyk’s 2018 squad, which will compete in Paris later this month.

Xander Schauffele, believed to be Finau’s main competition for the final pick, finished a shot out of a playoff at the BMW.