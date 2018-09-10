What Tiger Woods said after his final-round 65 in the BMW Championship

Tiger Woods continued his close-but-no-cigar 2018 comeback with a solid 65 in the final round of the BMW Championship.

Woods finished at -17 overall, which wasn’t enough to catch the group in front most of the day.

Still, Woods was pleased with his standing heading into the Tour Championship at East Lake in two weeks, especially given the shape he was in physically and otherwise a year ago.

Here is some of what he had to say after his play Monday:

On being close, but not quite winning:

“I played a few tournaments where I was close at the end. At the end of the season here to say that I made it back to the Tour Championship after what I’ve been through is a pretty good accomplishment.”

On why he has come so far in the past year:

“Lots of hard work. Lots of hard work and patience. Just constant feel and understanding of what it is because the game has changed, the body has changed and the body has changed dramatically since I first started. Trying to get used to the equipment and changing equipment because my swing is changing because my body is changing. It’s been quite a year.”

On playing after a day of rest:

“I was rested but also it’s ball in hand, the scores are going to be low and I thought I needed to shoot something around 62 today to have a chance and I don’t think that would have been good enough. Might have needed 61 to have a chance today.”

On the Tour Championship being one his goals for 2018:

“To make the Ryder Cup team and get back to East Lake, that was a pretty big goal at the beginning of the year and to be able to accomplish that is something I’m very proud of. I’ll represent the United States over there and also compete I guess as the top players on the Tour.”

On how he spend his day off Sunday

“I lifted twice and I got some treatment and watched a ton of football.”

On the condition of the golf course

“I was surprised we were able to play it — as dry — well, not dry, as playable as it was. The ball in hand obviously was a given, we were going to be able to do it through the green or just closely mowed areas. It was closely mowed areas … The scores are unGodly low because it’s soft. The greens weren’t really that slow. I was — we were talking about that in our group, we were surprised that they were as fast as they were.”

On finding consistency with his swing

“You know, the swing has been good. It’s just trying to figure out equipment along the way too, as well because my body has changed so much since the beginning of the year, finally I’ve got it dialed in where, you know, equipment is day-in and day-out is good. My last piece was the driver. As you’ve seen throughout the summer, that was the only piece that was missing.”