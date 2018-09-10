Winner's Bag: Keegan Bradley, BMW Championship

The clubs Keegan Bradley used to win the 2018 BMW Championship:
DRIVER: TaylorMade M2 2017 (10.5 degrees), with Graphite Design Tour AD IZ-6 X shaft
FAIRWAY WOOD: Callaway GBB Epic (15 degrees), with Graphite Design Tour AD IZ-7 X shaft
HYBRID: Callaway Apex Pro (20 degrees), with Project X EvenFlow Black shaft
IRONS: Srixon Z U45 (20), Z 745 (4-9), Z 945 (PW), with Nippon Tour 120X shafts
WEDGES: Cleveland RTX 3.0 (52, 58 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 shafts
PUTTER: Odyssey Works Red #1 Wide prototype
BALL: Srixon Z-Star XV
