Winner's Bag: Keegan Bradley, BMW Championship

Keegan Bradley's Srixon irons David Dusek/Golfweek

Equipment

The clubs Keegan Bradley used to win the 2018 BMW Championship:

DRIVER: TaylorMade M2 2017 (10.5 degrees), with Graphite Design Tour AD IZ-6 X shaft

FAIRWAY WOOD: Callaway GBB Epic (15 degrees), with Graphite Design Tour AD IZ-7 X shaft

HYBRID: Callaway Apex Pro (20 degrees), with Project X EvenFlow Black shaft

IRONS: Srixon Z U45 (20), Z 745 (4-9), Z 945 (PW), with Nippon Tour 120X shafts

WEDGES: Cleveland RTX 3.0 (52, 58 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 shafts

PUTTER: Odyssey Works Red #1 Wide prototype

BALL: Srixon Z-Star XV

