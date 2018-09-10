Women making impact as directors of college golf programs

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. – When Ashley Dingman learned her coach would ascend to the position of director of golf for both the men’s and women’s programs at the University of Delaware, she was ecstatic.

The incoming junior was thrilled Patty Post was staying on with the Blue Hens, although the change in role did have her concerned.

“We were a little nervous that we weren’t going to see her as much,” said Dingman, now a senior captain. “But everything has been great if not better than before.”

Therese Hession made news in June when the longtime Ohio State women’s golf coach was promoted to the director of golf position for the Buckeyes men’s and women’s programs. She became the first female at a Power 5 conference school to be named director of golf.

It was an important announcement. But others in Division I have preceded her.

Among those is Post, who served as the Delaware women’s golf coach for the first six seasons of the program’s existence before being promoted last May to director of golf of both Blue Hens golf teams.

She’s now in her second season in the role and has grown comfortable after an early learning curve.

Post traveled to every women’s event in the 2017-18 campaign, but only made it to two for the men. She didn’t actively coach at either.

“I was thinking in my mind that they were so used to a male coach and that I’d just let them ride with the male coaches that we had instead of kind of interceding,” Post said.

As she learned in exit interviews with departing male seniors, some of those players wished she had traveled more with them – an opinion that surprised Post.

Post hopes to be at roughly 50 percent of the men’s events this season. She traveled with the men to their season-opening Turning Stone Tiger Intercollegiate. Both golf programs are competing at this week’s Golfweek Program Challenge and Post is on hand. She mainly coached the women in Sunday’s opening round.

Still, her presence is felt around both programs.

“She really knows her stuff, she knows golf so well,” junior Jack Melville said. “So if you come to her with a question, she knows how to fix it right away.”

Melville has noticed the programs have gotten increased funding and into better tournaments under Post’s direction. Another difference has been increased structure in scheduling of workouts and practices. Post, a former professional golfer, doesn’t ask her pupils to serve grueling hours, more that she hopes they are focused when they get to work so that they are prepared when they get in a tournament situation.

When Hession earned Ohio State’s director of golf role, Post reached out to congratulate the coach. Post asked male coaches for advice when she first got Delaware’s director job, but in the end she notes golf’s objective is the same regardless of gender.

Post’s role means more overseeing and conversing with alumni and boosters. But she enjoys it and has two assistant coaches (including husband, Brendon) and a volunteer assistant who aid in coaching and recruiting.

“Now I feel like I’m reaching out to more young minds, so hopefully I’m leaving a positive impact,” Post said. “That’s all I can hope for.” Gwk