Gear: Cobra F-Max Superlite driver

Price: $299 with Cobra Superlite shaft and midsize Lamkin REL 360 grip

Specs: Titanium body with forged 6-4 titanium face insert; available in 9.5, 10.5 and 11.5 degrees

Available: Oct. 5

The Goal

For golfers with slow to moderate swing speed, Cobra has removed as much weight as possible to create a high-performance driver that creates more ball speed and distance.

The Scoop

With the F-Max line, Cobra has concentrated on designing clubs that are easy to swing so slower-swinging recreational players can find a few more yards off the tee.

The newest offering, the F-Max Superlite, is lighter in almost every key area than last season’s F-Max. Cobra said the 460cc head is 6 grams lighter, the standard shaft is 5 grams lighter and the Lamkin grip utilizes a weight-saving rubber that shaves another 7 grams. The Superlite tips the scale at 287 grams in all, 18 grams lighter than last season’s model, so that with the same effort golfers should be able to generate more clubhead speed and distance.

To make the F-Max Superlite forgiving on off-center hits, Cobra designed it with a thin 6-4 titanium face insert that has the company’s E9 face design. Its variable thickness protects ball speed in the areas where golfers tend to mis-hit most frequently, low in the heel and high in the toe.

Cobra said the F-Max Superlite has an extremely high moment of inertia, so the club should resist twisting on off-center hits.

Golfers in this category tend to slice, so Cobra added an internal weight pad in the back heel section of the sole to encourage the face to square more easily on the downswing. And the F-Max Superlite is available with a standard hosel or an offset hosel that promotes a draw.