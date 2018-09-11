Gear: Cobra F-Max Superlite fairway woods

Price: $199 with Cobra Superlite shaft and midsize Lamkin REL 360 grip

Specs: Forged 455 stainless steel body; available in 16, 20 and 23 degrees

Available: Oct. 5

The Goal

The F-Max Superlite fairway woods are designed to maximize ball speed and carry distance for golfers who struggle to generate clubhead speed.

The Scoop

In 2017, Cobra released the first F-Max woods and designed them purely for recreational players who do not generate much clubhead speed. They were made to get the ball up in the air easily and help slow-swinging players get more distance.

Building on that platform, Cobra now is releasing the F-Max Superlite fairway woods designed to deliver that same performance in a lighter package.

Like the F-Max Superlite drivers, the fairway woods combine a lighter head, shaft and grip combination to allow players to generate more speed with the same amount of effort, so players will be able to get more distance from the forged 455 stainless steel face and body.

An internal weight pad helps give the F-Max Superlite fairway woods a draw bias to decrease the severity of a slice both off the tee and from the fairway. It also helps to pull the center of gravity down and away from the hitting area, which increases the moment of inertia and promotes higher-flying shots.

The low profile is designed to inspire confidence and help players make solid contact more easily. On the crown, Cobra added a ghosted white alignment stripe that is the same width as a golf ball to make it easier to aim the face at a target.